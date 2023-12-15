To optimize your storytelling, you must be strategic when drafting your press release and deliver persuasive content that can live across multiple channels — such as podcasts, social media, print or audio.
Here are five content optimization best practices that will help to guide the development of your next press release!
1. Define your keywords
Before you start writing content, identify your target audience and create a list of keywords.
• Align your keywords with your message and ensure they resonate with your audience.
• Use keywords organically so your message flows in a more genuine and natural way.
• Make sure the content is natural and well-written. This will boost your credibility as a trusted news source.
2. Think like a journalist
To have your press release get noticed by a journalist, you need to adopt their way of thinking.
• Avoid jargon.
• Use the inverted pyramid, a style favored by journalists. This structure of storytelling places relevant information at the top, followed by smaller details.
• Explain the who, what, when, where, why and how.
• Include killer quotes and always cite sources to increase credibility.
• Use industry-standard formatting and AP Style.
• Include data and statistics. Journalists are driven by facts.
3. Strategize the position of keywords and links
A press release is valuable real estate — so use it wisely!
• Write a short headline that commands attention.
• Drop some keywords into your intro text and subheadings, but don’t go overboard.
• Be impartial and tactical with your writing to create snappy, easy-to-read press releases.
• Headlines should be fewer than 60 characters, if possible. Google typically displays the first 50-60 characters of a title tag.
• Prioritize relevant keywords to maximize your visibility.
• Limit filler words.
• Use Google Autocomplete to determine keywords for your subheadings. This tool allows you to find keywords to use in your subheading that may not work in your headlines.
• Use up to two relevant links. Examples include linking to a product page or event registration, or if your press release highlights a thought leader, link to a bio, LinkedIn page or blog.
• Boost press release SEO with compelling images, videos and other media.
• Include keywords or related search terms in the alt text for your images and increase your chances of being found via Google Images.
4. Boost engagement with multimedia
Words carry a lot of power, but visuals add color to the story where words cannot.
Create a far more comprehensive and engaging press release and increase your chances of getting coverage by including embedded and downloadable images, videos, audio clips, graphics and other media (i.e., Media Snippets).
Having compelling storytelling assets that are easily accessible makes your story more appealing to journalists.
5. Use your online newsroom
If you’ve ever wondered what a journalist is doing when they’re not chasing a story, they’re usually looking for the next one.
Your online newsroom is a place to share company or client media coverage, news and other content for journalists looking for new story ideas and company information.
This space is also a hot spot for influencers and bloggers, investors, consumers and even your own employees. Why? It’s a fresh resource of content that’s up-to-date and easy to consume, in a place they trust.
Thanks for reading! We hope these tips help enhance your storytelling in 2024!
