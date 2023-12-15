Bold, unafraid - what makes a great communicator in 2023? PRWeek podcast

Audio

How does PRWeek pick its UK Communicators of the Year list - and what does it tell us about comms in 2023? That's the focus of the first episode in a new PRWeek podcast series: Beyond the Noise Extra.

by PRWeek UK staff Added 15 minutes ago

As the title suggests, Beyond the Noise Extra is an offshoot of Beyond the Noise, our regular fortnightly podcast.

In this series we'll be looking at a specific project that PRWeek has been working on and discuss it in a bit more depth.

Download the podcast via Apple, Spotify, or listen in the browser above or on your favourite platform.

This week PRWeek concluded its coverage of the UK Communicators of the Year 2023 project.

We revealed the full top 20 list, which is chosen by the editorial team, and spotlighted the person at number one for their comms prowess throughout the year.

To discuss the project in this podcast are PRWeek UK journalists John Harrington (editor), Siobhan Holt (news editor) and Eliza Wiredu (reporter).

The trio talk about the criteria for choosing people for the prestigious list and speak about those individuals who they personally championed - and some who almost made the cut.

They also discuss what makes a good communicator in 2023.


