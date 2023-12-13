'Where’s the climate comms brief?' – PRWeek podcast

As COP28 draws to a close, the challenge of climate communications is the focus for the latest episode of PRWeek's Beyond the Noise podcast.

Our guest this week is renowned environmental campaigner Jonathon Porritt, who joins our regular host Frankie Oliver, the founder of New Society.

PRWeek UK’s Beyond the Noise podcast, which is published on alternate weeks, looks at some of the biggest issues affecting comms and PR. Download the podcast via Apple, Spotify, or listen in the browser above or on your favourite platform.

This week's show was recorded shortly before countries at the climate change conference in Dubai agreed a deal that commits them to move away from using fossil fuels. Some campaigners and countries argue that the deal doesn't go far enough, however – they wanted a commitment to a 'phasing out' of such energy sources.

Porritt, the former director of Friends of the Earth and ex-co-chair of the Green Party, discusses how best to resolve key communications challenges and help create a strong political will to tackle climate change.

He offers advice for heads of sustainability or corporate comms about how to address the big issues.

Porritt and Oliver also discuss the role of the media in spreading false messages around climate.

Among Porritt's other achievements are co-founding Forum for the Future to foster better collaboration between the private and public sectors and civil society. He has also written numerous books, the most recent of which is called Hope in Hell.