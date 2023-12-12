Panera Bread exposes how Gen Z processes death

Not to be dramatic, but branding plays a powerful role in our lives. And as we've seen recently with the tragic incidents associated with Panera Bread's Charged Lemonades, it can be a matter of life or death.

As someone who’s ripped my fair share of Charged Lemonades on road trips, I never would’ve guessed they have a Four Loko-level amount of caffeine in each serving. (A 23.5 oz. can of Four Loko has 156 mg of caffeine. For Charged Lemonades, there are 160 mg of caffeine per 20 oz. serving and 390 mg per 30 oz. serving.)

And why didn’t we see this coming? Well, folks, IMO, there's a clear disconnect between the soft, natural imagery that Panera’s brand stars.

The Charged Lemonades, with their muted colors, graphic leaf motifs, and names like Strawberry Mint Lemonade, don’t align with the SUPER BUZZED, ENERGY DRINK archetype deeply rooted in our collective consciousness,

In other words, Charged Lemonades don't feel connected to the Punisher skull sticker-bearing, Monster-guzzling target audience that thrives on a mix of toxic sludge and octane. Panera Bread's branding approach downplays the contents of the beverages, and as the lawsuits allege, the consequences can be dire.

But beyond legalities and the tragedies, something else is brewing in the Gen Z echo chamber—their reaction to this situation is to transform the disaster into a broader cultural commentary.

How? The memes. We saw it with Oceangate; we're seeing it now with Panera Bread.

Embracing memes as a coping mechanism, Gen Z has responded with quips like "filling a humidifier with Panera lemonade and closing the garage door" and "first date idea: who can drink more Panera death lemonade." These aren't just pieces of mindless internet clutter. They're deep reflections of our desensitization to life's mundane horrors, a way to reason with a world where even our well-being is commercialized.

Filling a humidifier with Panera lemonade and closing the garage door — ʎǝlɹɐɥƆ (@charleyonhere) December 8, 2023

The flooding of TikTok FYP and X dark humor serves as a lens, forcing us to confront our reality—one that's marked by school shootings, climate change, a fatal pandemic and now, the absurdity of supposed death by lemonade. These memes, mirroring a collective Gen Z angst, critique the powers that inject themselves into our lives, from consumer brands to trusted institutions.

But what does this say about Gen Z and how they engage with brands online? We're in an era where brands aren't getting away with what they used to, where the digital cry of 'silence brand!' gives Gen Z the final word, all condensed into 280 characters of beautifully sharp wit.

As we navigate the chaos of our times, the most profound commentaries on life and death don’t come from philosophers. They come from the creativity of a generation that’s mastered the art of the meme.

Apple Xenos is an associate creative director at Lippe Taylor.