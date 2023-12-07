Snapshot: What communicators are focusing on at COP28

From conducting research to media training, PR teams and their agencies have their hands full at this year’s U.N. climate conference.

Hundreds of brands are on the ground in Dubai for this year’s 28th annual U.N. climate summit, known as COP28. For their communications teams and agency partners, the work began long ago.

Strategic communications agency TrailRunner International prepared by doing research on the United Arab Emirates market, briefing clients on regional trends not only to ensure they were ready for COP28, but to give them a foundation to conduct business in the region.

Part of the firm’s strategy included attending local events ahead of the climate conference, including Abu Dhabi Finance Week and Fortune’s annual Global Forum, where executives convened to discuss business-critical topics. It also prepped clients, most of whom are based elsewhere, on cultural nuances.

“We’re giving clients a lot of advice on the region [and] how to do business here,” says Seth Hand, MD and head of TrailRunner’s Middle East operations, adding that U.S. companies especially are seeking “data, intelligence and understanding.”

In-house communications teams are taking a data-driven approach, too.

In September, Ecolab, a provider of water-treatment, hygiene and infection-prevention goods and services, published a consumer study that measured the state of water stewardship globally.

It included findings on the UAE, one of the most water-stressed countries in the world, including that 79% of regional consumers say businesses lack clear guidance or plans to combat water scarcity.

Ecolab’s research, spearheaded by its communications team, gives the company’s representatives at COP28 timely, local data to use to start conversations with government, industry and climate leaders at the summit.

“We understand that COP28 isn’t the right place to promote commercial offerings, so we’re using public opinion data to prompt those conversations,” says Nigel Glennie, SVP of global communications at Ecolab.

Kekst CNC, a Publicis Groupe agency, has been supporting clients at COP28 with media relations and training as they prepare for panels and other public discussions, says Meghan Sheehan, the firm’s head of ESG and sustainability.

A lot of the work is making sure clients are well-equipped to respond to major developments at the summit. One example is ExxonMobil CEO Darren Woods’ comments that countries need to focus on reducing emissions, in contrast to calls for a collective commitment to phase out all fossil fuels.

“We’re making sure [clients] understand what journalists are probably going to ask them about,” Sheehan explains. “If, [for example,] you’re a carbon capture company, you should be ready to talk about Darren Woods. You’re going to need to have a point of view on that.”

Another one of Kekst CNC’s focuses at the conference is simply listening. The agency is sending clients not attending COP28 reports on their daily observations, particularly how stakeholders are reacting to the conference.

“We’re trying to listen to understand, what are the different expectations of all the stakeholders at COP28? What do they consider to be credible, meaningful action? What would they consider to be leadership?” she says.

As well as COP28 activations, TrailRunner is helping clients engage with adjacent media opportunities, such as Axios House, the Financial Times’ FT Sessions and Page Society events. The agency is working with clients including Pittsburgh-based startup Gecko Robotics and AI technology shop G42.

Communications teams and their clients know that there’s no avoiding the elephant in the room: this year’s climate summit is being held in a major oil-producing nation. The spotlight is firmly on COP28 president Sultan al-Jaber, who serves as CEO of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company.

Al-Jaber threw another wrench into the summit a few weeks ago by stating that there is “no science” behind calls for a phase out of fossil fuels. He has since suggested he did not make such claims.

The PR and advertising industries have faced blowback for their role in helping the UAE land the conference, too. On Monday, activist group Clean Creatives released a report accusing agencies of greenwashing the country and helping it rebrand as a global energy leader ahead of COP28.

TrailRunner has been advising brands to be wary of how and where they show up, lest they spark backlash like Coca-Cola did through its sponsorship of COP27. But the agency is also encouraging clients to be open to new perspectives at this year’s conference, and to build on the successes of COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Kekst CNC’s Sheehan says COP28 being held in the UAE serves a “really good exercise” for companies, their communications departments and agency partners.

“It forces everyone to stop for a minute and say, are the external expectations and beliefs about what my business is doing to advance a climate transition right? Do they understand what I’m doing? Do they believe what I’m doing? And if not, what does that mean for business? What do I need to do differently?” she says.