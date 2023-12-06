For many PRs, it’s the most vulnerable time of the year…

Ah, December. You gotta love it in agency land. Deadlines. So many deadlines. Budget to use. Sickness. Busy social lives. Family visits. Pressure to be busy. Pressure to have fun. Pressure to spend money. And of course, Christmas parties. And one in particular: the (dreaded) office Christmas (aka “winter”) party.

by Amy Taylor