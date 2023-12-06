When I was a kid back in 1974, I bought original Marvel comics for just a few ‘new pence’ each. Fast forward fifty years to 2024 and Marvel is now a $50bn+ global superbrand built on superheroes. The same trajectory holds for the global PR business. So, what does a PR superhero look like in 2024?
First PR superpower: Resilience
Operating with responsibility but without power, we often battle internal obstacles like fear, anger, and over-ambition. A PR superhero conquers these challenges through active acceptance, gratitude and compassion for oneself. Stay humble, listen to advice and turn failures into stepping stones for success.
Second PR superpower: Balance
Life has four rooms: physical, mental, emotional and spiritual. Neglecting any room reduces personal balance. Moving between all four rooms becomes a positive habit, fostering balance, happiness and success.
Third PR superpower: Shape-changing
Borderless flexibility allows a PR superhero to absorb and move effortlessly between diverse cultures. Top European centres such as Berlin, Dublin, and Tel Aviv thrive on disruption and diversity, making language less critical than shared values.
Fourth PR superpower: The greater good
Unafraid to destabilise markets for the greater good, PR superheroes use emotion and social media as tools. In 1991, I predicted the end of 1980s corporate greed. Now, PR professionals have the permission and power to drive global good through their work, a true superpower.
All superheroes need a secret weapon
While Batman had a power-packed belt and Wonder Woman a rope, PR professionals wield three secret weapons: the brand, news, and the story.
The brand, with its functional and emotional elements, remains the world’s most effective value communicator. News, following rules such as topicality and proximity, leverages the brand's relevance. The story ties the brand and news together, recognising the seven archetypal stories.
And every superhero needs a villain. Will Gen AI be PR’s nemesis or liberator? As a platform shift, it demands a new language. Only time will reveal its impact on the industry.
Matt Fearnley is CEO of homeless charity Noble Tree Foundation. Before that he was a writer for PRWeek, Campaign, Marketing, the Independent and the Economist and worked as a director in agencies including F-H, H&K, Bell Pottinger, MHP and client-side for the NHS.