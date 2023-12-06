How are PRs coping with rising cost pressures? – PRWeek podcast

Audio

Big themes and stories in comms from the past week or so are put under the microscope in the latest edition of Noise in Brief, PRWeek UK’s bite-sized podcast.

by PRWeek UK staff Added 2 hours ago

Noise in Brief – a shorter offshoot of PRWeek’s Beyond the Noise podcast – is released fortnightly and features PRWeek UK journalists discussing major issues from the previous seven days or so.

Download the podcast via Apple, Spotify, or listen in the browser above or on your favourite platform.

In this week’s episode, PRWeek editor-in-chief Danny Rogers is joined by news editor Siobhan Holt and reporter Evie Barrett, who discuss the most recent agency mergers and acquisitions.

Also in this edition, with the inflation rate slowing after it hit a 40-year high in October 2022, and interest rates unlikely to drop from their current levels any time soon, the journalists debate whether high-interest rates are a burden on PR agencies or not.

They also discuss COP28, the latest United Nations Conference aiming to tackle climate change, and ask whether the controversies surrounding the host nation Dubai are undermining the climate talks.

We also hear about their favourite climate campaigns that have coincided with the launch of COP28.


Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Recommended for you

Recommended for you

Explore further

Latest

Brands2Life sold to Scandinavian holding company

Brands2Life sold to Scandinavian holding company

Siren Communications closes down

Siren Communications closes down

Blakeney opens climate division

Blakeney opens climate division

Who Gives A Crap adds agency to roster

Who Gives A Crap adds agency to roster

Women in Public Affairs restructures and names next chair

Women in Public Affairs restructures and names next chair

Edelman hires Ogilvy boss to lead in Saudi Arabia

Edelman hires Ogilvy boss to lead in Saudi Arabia

Alison Clarke becomes chair of WA Communications

Alison Clarke becomes chair of WA Communications

PRWeek UK 30 Under 30 2024 opens for entries

PRWeek UK 30 Under 30 2024 opens for entries

Sabina Ellahi named chair of PRWeek Global Awards 2024

Sabina Ellahi named chair of PRWeek Global Awards 2024

Former British Army head joins consultancy

Former British Army head joins consultancy

Latest Articles

Hot Right Now