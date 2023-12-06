How are PRs coping with rising cost pressures? – PRWeek podcast

Big themes and stories in comms from the past week or so are put under the microscope in the latest edition of Noise in Brief, PRWeek UK’s bite-sized podcast.

Noise in Brief – a shorter offshoot of PRWeek’s Beyond the Noise podcast – is released fortnightly and features PRWeek UK journalists discussing major issues from the previous seven days or so.

Download the podcast via Apple, Spotify, or listen in the browser above or on your favourite platform.

In this week’s episode, PRWeek editor-in-chief Danny Rogers is joined by news editor Siobhan Holt and reporter Evie Barrett, who discuss the most recent agency mergers and acquisitions.

Also in this edition, with the inflation rate slowing after it hit a 40-year high in October 2022, and interest rates unlikely to drop from their current levels any time soon, the journalists debate whether high-interest rates are a burden on PR agencies or not.

They also discuss COP28, the latest United Nations Conference aiming to tackle climate change, and ask whether the controversies surrounding the host nation Dubai are undermining the climate talks.

We also hear about their favourite climate campaigns that have coincided with the launch of COP28.