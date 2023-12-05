PR is more than public speaking

Graduate student Melina O’Neal urges fellow quiet kids not to let fears of public speaking scare them from pursuing a career in communications.

When I started college, I wanted to shed the perception people had of me most of my life as a “quiet kid.” PR interested me as a way to counter my quieter side, but the reputational link to public speaking unnerved me. I struggled to commit to the field, but I now know that writing and interpersonal skills — not public speaking — are the primary focus of PR.

I have learned more about grammar and etiquette through my education and work experience than how to speak to a crowd. I’ve found that the ability to write promotional materials and cultivate relationships is more relevant to the typical responsibilities of a communications professional than tasks that include public speaking.

Communication skills are an integral part of any PR role, whether interacting with clients or the general public. In a public-facing role, a professional may be required to speak to an audience of journalists or spectators in a press conference, especially in times of crisis. Media relations tasks may necessitate building a rapport with specific organizations and news outlets to successfully pitch stories and press materials. Presenting a campaign to a potential client may require both types to personalize their strategy towards a specific group while maintaining a confident exterior. Budding communicators must strive to be comfortable with both types of speaking.

Group projects, interviews and on-campus involvement can develop the interpersonal and speaking skills necessary for a career in PR. I learned that communication, even when it’s public speaking, isn’t so bad – especially when it involves a topic you’re knowledgeable about.

Each internship interview prepared me for the next one and every public speaking class forced me to practice my skills while I still had the leeway to make mistakes. I ran for leadership positions without real-life investments and was able to pat myself on the back for trying.

As time went on, I became much more comfortable interacting with a team of coworkers or other student leaders. I recruited members for clubs by reaching out to faculty or talking to peers at student organization fairs. I attended weekly company and team meetings for my internships and received advice from supervisors. All of these experiences prepared me for my role in PRSSA, where students become journalists and mentors become co-workers.

Having a “just do it” mentality has put me in places I never could have predicted, and my connections have come in handy more than I could ever imagine.

When I ran for PRSSA’s national committee last April, I leaned on past experiences to speak confidently. I was much less afraid to walk up to a person and introduce myself or share my knowledge with others.

These practices can make occasions where public speaking is relevant easier, less stressful and even enjoyable. Public speaking led me to opportunities where I could make more connections as a young professional, but it’s not the main focus of a career in PR.

If you are interested in the industry but hesitant about public speaking, don’t fret. Writing and interpersonal skills hold more value, and it’s likely that you’ll even gain some public speaking skills along the way.

Melina O’Neal is the VP of career services at PRSSA National and a graduate student at West Chester University.