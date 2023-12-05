PRWeek UK 30 Under 30 2024 opens for entries

News

PRWeek UK has begun its annual search for the young stars of UK PR, as entries open for 30 Under 30 2024.

by PRWeek UK staff Added 4 hours ago

The 30 Under 30 list recognises those with the greatest potential to become industry leaders of the future – and those who have achieved greatness already.

Click here for the 30 Under 30 entry kit and to access more details about the scheme.

Entry is open to any UK-based PR or public affairs professional aged under 30 on 30 June 2024, working either in-house or agency side.

PRWeek has again included a separate category to recognise true newcomers to the sector. This is for under-30s who have been in full-time employment in comms roles for no more than three years but have already shown signs of a promising career ahead. There is an additional newcomer category for PR professionals aged 30 and over.

Successful applicants for all categories will be asked to complete a short questionnaire about themselves and provide a photograph for a special feature later this year.

The reduced price 'early bird' entry deadline is 29 February, with a final deadline of 21 March. The lists will be revealed on Wednesday 8 May.

Judges can be nominated via this link.

Read about last year’s 30 Under 30 contingent (pictured below) here. You can also see more about the 30 Under 30 Newcomers for 2023 by clicking here.

Good luck!


