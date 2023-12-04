In honor of PRWeek’s recognition of industry leader Jonathan Adashek, Senior Vice President, Marketing and Communications and CCO of IBM, as the inaugural winner of The David Finn Award, this podcast will feature a conversation between Jonathan, Kathy Bloomgarden, CEO of Ruder Finn, and Steve Barrett, Editorial Director of PRWeek. Jonathan will elaborate on how he helped reintroduce today’s IBM, a hybrid cloud and AI company, and his accomplishments on integrating and transforming marketing, communications, and internal engagement, as well as his leadership and vision within today’s fast changing and polarized world. Jonathan, Kathy, and Steve provides insights on how communications professionals can be at the forefront of uniting people in a divided world, solving some of our most urgent problems on a domestic and global scale, and unlocking opportunities using the digital transformation with AI and beyond.
AI and the reinvention of communications
