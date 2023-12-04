Marcomms leaders say increasing reach, share of voice is top priority: Muck Rack

The company surveyed nearly 400 marketing and PR execs this fall for its State of Marketing and PR Leadership report.

NEW YORK: What is the top priority of marketing and communications professionals? According to Muck Rack’s latest State of Marketing and PR Leadership report, the vast majority say it’s to “broaden reach and share of voice.”

Nearly seven in 10 respondents (68%) told Muck Rack that they perform marketing and comms functions in their role. Of those, the vast majority said their top priority is to “broaden reach and share of voice.” Among marcomms leaders, that was closely followed by “manage brand reputation” (72%) and “build and maintain media relationships” (53%).

Among strictly communications leaders, the percentages were reversed. Fifty-seven percent said managing brand reputation is a priority, while 59% said building and maintaining media relationships is at the top of the list.

Meanwhile, marketing leaders said that “report and analyze impact” is their second-biggest priority after broadening reach and share of voice.

Marketing and communications leaders also value different sets of metrics, according to the report. Marketing leaders named lead generation (67%), sales (50%) and web traffic (42%) as their top metrics for measuring success, while comms leaders want story placement (54%), key message pull-through (43%) and reach and impressions (38%).

Marcomms leaders are the most optimistic about getting bigger budgets, with 49% predicting they will increase next year. Forty-two percent of marketing leaders said theirs will increase, while 62% of communications executives said they expect their budgets to stay the same.

Muck Rack surveyed 384 PR and marketing professionals in leadership roles between September 7 and October 26, primarily via email, for the report.