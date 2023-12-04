TrailRunner International brings on Amanda Bush as Texas MD

AUSTIN, TX: TrailRunner International has hired Amanda Bush as MD, based in Austin, Texas.

Bush started in the newly created role on December 1, reporting to Jim Hughes, CEO. She will help clients navigate stakeholder issues and advise them on critical legal matters.

In addition to working at TrailRunner, Bush will remain as of counsel for Texas law firm Jackson Walker and will continue to serve as managing partner at Pine Cove Capital.

Bush serves on the board of directors for Hanwha Solutions, a multinational energy services, petrochemical and real estate development company. She is also a board director at Backpack Group, a Miami data solutions provider serving the operators of large buildings.

Bush has also participated in Congressional-led business delegations to international markets including Turkey and Saudi Arabia.



Bush is the latest in a string of notable TrailRunner hires. Over the past year, TrailRunner hired Brianne Nurick as an MD and head of the firm’s New York office; it brought on Seth Hand as MD and head of the agency’s Middle East business and BCW’s Teresa Henderson as an MD, based in Texas. And in April, TrailRunner named Serena Saitto as an MD in its New York office.

Jim Wilkinson founded TrailRunner in 2016 after leaving his role as SVP and head of international corporate affairs at Alibaba Group. Hughes took on the role of CEO in March 2022 after Wilkinson stepped into the position of executive chairman.

Headquartered in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, TrailRunner International also has offices in New York, Nashville, Shanghai, Truckee, California, Abu Dhabi, Dubai and London.

