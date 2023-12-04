Five Campaigns We Liked in November: vote for your favourite

PRWeek had a more difficult time than usual picking its top campaigns from November – which is a good sign, showing the breadth of creativity in marcomms as the crucial festive shopping period kicked off. We’ve chosen some leftfield work that gained cut-through alongside more traditional Christmas fare.
Ikea, ‘Get the designer look for less’
Luxury fashion house Balenciaga unveiled a skirt that looked suspiciously like a wrap-around towel as part of its Spring 2024 collection. While the unisex towel skirt costs £695, Ikea’s Vinarn light grey bath towel bears a striking resemblance to it but will set customers back only £10. This crafty campaign from Hope&Glory generated headlines and got people talking about value at a time when gifting is on consumers’ minds.
KFC, ‘We heard you’
There were many attempts by brands to ‘disrupt’ Christmas this year – some better than others, if we’re honest – but this film fitted perfectly with KFC’s irreverent voice and created conversation. KFC teased that there might be turkey on the menu this year in this cheeky 40-second film. It opens with a KFC chef preparing the ingredients for the recipe as a series of social media posts surround him requesting that the fast-food chain introduce turkey during the Christmas season. The chef is preparing what looks like a turkey Stacker as copy appears on screen saying: “We saw you. We heard you. And we ignored you. We’re sticking with chicken.”
TUI, ‘The TUI good list’
Another good example of a ‘disruptive’ festive campaign that hit the mark with cheeky humour. New research by TUI revealed 55 per cent of parent notice a switch in their little one’s behaviour in October as kids across the nation set out to impress. The findings came as TUI launched the TUI Good List, enlisting viral mini superstar, 10-year-old Jackson, as TUI’s ‘chief good list officer’. Famed for threatening to punch Santa’s beard off in 2019, Jackson is back – this time with an apology to Santa.
Make My Money Matter, ‘Oblivian’
As COP28 kicked off in Dubai, this film received widespread attention, aided by its star protagonist and its original way of highlighting an issue that many people probably know little about. Olivia Colman dressed as a latex-wearing oil executive called Oblivia Coalmine in the campaign video highlighting the role of pension funds in fossil-fuel projects. The character thanks pension savers for allowing oil and gas companies to “dig, drill and destroy more of the planet than ever before”, and spills an oily black liquid over her face while toasting them. Created on behalf of the group Make My Money Matter, the clip encourages people to tell their pension schemes to remove their investments from fossil-fuel projects.
Asda Christmas campaign
There was a shout to include Christmas campaigns from several of the big retailers; however, Asda edged it for us. He may be an obvious pick, but enlisting Michael Bublé as the supermarket’s quality control expert was a smart move, allowing the Taika Waititi-directed film to ram home the message about quality delivered with affable panache by the honey-voiced crooner. Kudos also for the associated PR stunt involving a 20ft Christmas tree that lit up according to the quality of Bublé karaoke being performed.