Five Campaigns We Liked in November: vote for your favourite

PRWeek had a more difficult time than usual picking its top campaigns from November – which is a good sign, showing the breadth of creativity in marcomms as the crucial festive shopping period kicked off. We’ve chosen some leftfield work that gained cut-through alongside more traditional Christmas fare.



Ikea, ‘Get the designer look for less’ Luxury fashion house Balenciaga unveiled a skirt that looked suspiciously like a wrap-around towel as part of its Spring 2024 collection. While the unisex towel skirt costs £695, Ikea’s Vinarn light grey bath towel bears a striking resemblance to it but will set customers back only £10. This crafty campaign from Hope&Glory generated headlines and got people talking about value at a time when gifting is on consumers’ minds.



KFC, ‘We heard you’ There were many attempts by brands to ‘disrupt’ Christmas this year – some better than others, if we’re honest – but this film fitted perfectly with KFC’s irreverent voice and created conversation. KFC teased that there might be turkey on the menu this year in this cheeky 40-second film. It opens with a KFC chef preparing the ingredients for the recipe as a series of social media posts surround him requesting that the fast-food chain introduce turkey during the Christmas season. The chef is preparing what looks like a turkey Stacker as copy appears on screen saying: “We saw you. We heard you. And we ignored you. We’re sticking with chicken.”

TUI, ‘The TUI good list’

Another good example of a ‘disruptive’ festive campaign that hit the mark with cheeky humour. New research by TUI revealed 55 per cent of parent notice a switch in their little one’s behaviour in October as kids across the nation set out to impress. The findings came as TUI launched the TUI Good List, enlisting viral mini superstar, 10-year-old Jackson, as TUI’s ‘chief good list officer’. Famed for threatening to punch Santa’s beard off in 2019, Jackson is back – this time with an apology to Santa.