BCW names Tracy Naden North America president of health and wellness

NEW YORK: BCW has appointed Tracy Naden as North America president of health and wellness, effective January 2, 2024.

Naden will be responsible for building the agency’s business across pharmaceutical, biotechnology, aesthetics and consumer health and wellness clients, client growth and satisfaction and talent development and retention, according to a BCW statement.

The role is newly created, expanding the remit of the North American healthcare practice lead to cover health and wellness. Naden replaces Rachi Govil who led the practice up until August. Govil exited the agency after 18 years, joining Real Chemistry as chief client officer of integrated marketing communications.

Naden will report to CEO of the Americas Kristine Boyden in this role.

“Consumers across generations are taking more active roles in focusing on preventative health, so there is an enormous opportunity for brands across the health and wellness space to grow,” Boyden said via email. “At the same time, though, these brands must work to help erase health equities and protect against the growing threat of weaponized information. [Naden’s] expertise in building and protecting health and wellness brands make her the right leader for our practice and our clients at this critical moment in time.”

Naden joins BCW from Lippe Taylor Group, where she most recently served as North America president. She was promoted to the newly created position in January from her previous role as president of Twelvenote.

During her more than five years at Lippe Taylor Group, Naden also served as chief engagement officer and consumer practice leader. Earlier in her career, Naden was an EVP at Weber Shandwick and SVP of consumer at MSL.

Naden is a member of PRWeek’s 2022 Health Influencer 30 class.

Naden’s addition comes amid a series of executives departures from BCW this year. WPP U.S. public affairs lead and BCW EVP for growth and marketing corporate purpose Brian Ellner left his roles at the holding company and agency earlier this month to join One Strategy Group as president.

EVP and public affairs and crisis practice lead for BCW New York Brianne Nurick left the firm to join TrailRunner International in October.

Bailey Pescatore, an EVP in BCW’s health practice, left the agency after 10 years in September to join MSL Health.

Jillian Janaczek left BCW after almost 25 years, most recently serving as president of BCW New York. She succeeded David Bently as CEO of Porter Novelli in August.

Vice chair of client strategy Teresa Henderson left the firm in September to join TrailRunner International; and Gus Okwu left his role as EVP and financial communications practice lead at BCW, also joining TrailRunner in January.

The departures took place after former BCW CEO Donna Imperato retired from the WPP agency, with Corey duBrowa taking over as head of the global firm at the beginning of August.

The agency laid off 21 U.S. employees earlier this month, citing managing “costs against our revenue realities,” according to an email Boyden penned to North America employees.

Boyden joined the firm from Cruise, a self-driving automotive company, last month. The WPP firm also brought on Michelle Hutton as global chief client and growth officer from Edelman.

BCW Group reported a revenue increase of 9% to $812 million globally and 6% to $387 million in the U.S. in 2022, according to PRWeek’s 2023 Agency Business Report.