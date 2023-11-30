‘Black Friday IRL isn’t the same’; How earned media strategy is evolving

Fewer shoppers are lining up outside stores. That means more parking spots and coverage opportunities in different places.

Digital marketing pro Blagica Bottigliero is a big fan of Black Friday shopping. But in metro Detroit last week, retailers didn’t have lines snaking around stores before sunrise and fewer bargain hunters were clamoring around searching for the best deals.

“Black Friday IRL isn’t the same,” Bottigliero captioned an Instagram Reel of her 10-year-old son walking through empty store aisles on Black Friday, including a Target and Dick’s Sporting Goods. Bottigliero is principal of digital marketing consultancy Zlato and head of marketing at Bottles Nation, as well as a former exec for Edelman, Motorola Mobility and Orbitz.

“Everyone is probably on their computer or mobile devices, shopping online and getting cash back,” she says.

While the calm — finding parking spots is much easier — was surely welcomed by some consumers, Bottigliero misses the energy and buzz of Black Friday that she was hoping to share with her son.

“We always have a blast shopping together, but, deep down, he was wishing to see a lot of people,” she wrote, adding to PRWeek, “It was just like shopping on any Saturday afternoon.”

Welcome to the new holiday shopping normal.

Early sales data this week indicates that Black Friday underperformed in the real world. According to Bloomberg Second Measure transaction data, 40 retailers that generate a higher percentage of year-to-date sales from the shopping holiday than their peers saw a 4% drop in Black Friday sales versus last year. The retailers include Abercrombie & Fitch, Gap, Home Depot and Walmart.

The slowdown didn’t spread online. Online consumer spending spiked 7.8%, outpacing expectations of a 5.4% lift, to about $38 billion for the five days from Thanksgiving through Cyber Monday, according to Adobe Analytics. Shopify also posted a record $9.3 billion in sales of its e-merchants over Black Friday to Cyber Monday, a 24% increase over 2022.

Pros say the digital channel has made holiday shopping an easy, satisfying experience, from apps that ensure you’re getting the best deal on a product to media coverage of great gift ideas that are just a click away.

The shift is having a huge impact on earned media strategy and tactics.

Todd Ringler, head of U.S. media at Edelman, says earned media should be top of mind for holiday marketers, since many outlets have a well-honed affiliate program with links to purchase on their product reviews and other coverage.

“Our media contacts, especially those in the lifestyle and commerce spaces, tell us they are swamped in discount coverage tied to Black Friday and Cyber Monday,” he says, adding it’s the same “when it comes to other big sale moments like Amazon Prime Day and Labor Day.”

Ringler tells clients they should rethink efforts to generate earned coverage during these buying moments if there isn’t a price discount.

“Media are churning out so much content surrounding these moments that we advise non-discount holiday stories to be pitched well before or after these moments,” he underscores.

But traffic isn’t only happening online. In store, it’s all about where customers can score the best deal.

“We believe that ‘shopping as a sport’ is even more of a thing as consumers obsess with promo codes, rewards, cash back and other perks,” says Ringler. “Knowing where to go and when, counts now more than ever as consumers try to make their dollars go as far as possible.”

Julianna Richter, global CEO of Ogilvy PR and Social as well as chief communications and marketing officer for WPP OpenX, says the sale window is the big change in the so-called “shopping holidays.”

She points to research indicating consumers are shopping well before Thanksgiving for the holidays. For instance, Mintel’s 2023 Winter Holiday Shopping Report found 39% of consumers “plan to do most of their holiday shopping” before Turkey Day.

In other words, if a retailer or brand is devoting most of their promotional dollars and discounting to a few days after Thanksgiving, they’re missing a huge number of potential buyers who have already finished a lot of their holiday purchases.

The report also notes that retailers like Amazon, Walmart and Target have created earlier promotional or buying moments. Target, for instance, added an October Deal Day Event for members of its free-to-join Circle loyalty program in-store and online three days before Amazon’s two-day Prime Big Deal Days.

“Brands have an opportunity to engage consumers and reach shoppers for an even longer period of time throughout the holidays,” says Richter. “Our focus at Ogilvy PR is on finding the best way to do that in a culturally relevant and modern way that takes into account changes in consumer shopping and searching habits.”

WPP OpenX’s Christmas campaign, The World Needs More Santas, for Coca-Cola is an example of that. It includes elements like a Find Your Inner Santa quiz on the Coca-Cola app, influencer and social content across platforms, a short film series and AI experience whereby consumers can create holiday cards inspired by artwork in the Coca-Cola archives.

“The campaign is a great example of a brand engaging audiences at multiple times, and in multiple ways, over the holiday season by leaning into experience-led marketing with earned storytelling at the heart,” says Richter.

Padilla president Matt Kucharski says some retail brands have backed away from trying to compete on Black Friday for fear of getting lost in all the noise.

“Whether it’s Black Friday, Cyber Monday, Presidents’ Day or Boxing Day, these events are familiar and triggering but they can get saturated pretty quickly,” he says. “Whether it’s National Hug Your Dog Day or National Donut Day, brands are trying to create novel occasions for their own brands to augment the shopping holidays everyone piles onto.”

The Mintel research indicates that holiday shopping has become an omnichannel experience, with 34% of consumers expecting this year to make their purchases equally online and in store; 25% mostly in store, some online; and 21% mostly online, some in store. Only 15% said exclusively in store and 5% exclusively online.

“Physical retail is still incredibly important,” says Mitch Germann, global MD of retail, sports and lifestyle at FleishmanHillard. “The continued rise of compelling digital experiences for retail consumers has certainly raised the bar for brands to break through in physical environments to attract foot traffic and live engagement.”

Germann advises a combination of storytelling, innovation and elevated experiences in store, too.

“Brands that are enabling seamless connection between consumers’ digital and physical experiences — allowing them to have live, personalized and immersive engagement while in store — are attracting more consumers and generating more positive share of voice,” he says.