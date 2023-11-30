It’s OK to apologize in PR. Here’s how to course correct effectively

In PR, the standard is perfection. But the industry and the clients it serves know that mistakes happen. We are human.

When a mistake happens, how you respond is often more important than the actual mistake. A good response will repair the relationship with the client or colleague, allow your team to grow and expedite the process of correcting or minimizing the damage caused. A bad response will damage the relationship and, worst case, result in losing a client or your boss’ trust. The stakes are high.

But every year, I hear “I’m sorry” less and less. It makes sense when articles like this from CNBC, “Stop saying ‘I’m sorry’ at work, which can make you look weak,” are telling young professionals and employers that acknowledging fault is an insecurity. While this article addresses scenarios where over-apologizing may be problematic, there’s been a subtle shift away from using “I’m sorry” even in appropriate instances.

Apologies should be reserved for mistakes that matter or affect someone else. I also agree that the apology doesn’t have to be an “I’m sorry” verbatim; phrases like “I take responsibility” and “thank you for the feedback, I will fix this immediately” work, too. In some instances, it’s not just OK to apologize, it’s necessary. Examples include: a missed deadline or call, an unhelpful or sloppy first draft on an assignment, an oversight that affects work flow.

Client service is a pillar for most consulting companies. To have good client service, you need to connect and build strong relationships with your customers by showing you care. A good apology, when appropriate, is part of relationship building. So while the severity of the mistake somewhat determines the response, below is my formula for responding to an error you or your team has made, with some caveats, to minimize damage:

Apologize with sincerity for the mistake and show that you understand the gravity that the mistake may cause your team or client;

Listen to what your clients or colleagues have to say and react appropriately. Do they want to be heard? Do they want solutions immediately? Do they want to remove you from the process? If this is the case, try to proactively involve yourself in the correction process;

Provide a clear explanation as to why the mistake occurred without deflecting responsibility or making excuses and jump into action to course correct;

Remember the mistake so you can learn from it. While it’s good to be a goldfish sometimes, it’s hard to recover from making avoidable mistakes twice.

If this is an external or major mistake, you should additionally:

Develop a process or checklist to prevent the mistake from happening again and share that plan with your client or boss and the larger team. Iterate on the plan with your client or boss to make sure it’s appropriate;

Share the new process with your team. Most often, I see mistakes happen when people are juggling too many assignments or moving too quickly. Creating an efficient team that understands the history of mistakes and resulting solutions in place will solve most communications mistakes;

Reenforce the process regularly to prevent a duplicate mistake.

What to absolutely avoid when a mistake happens:

Spin or minimize the mistake or pass the burden of a mistake to someone else;

Do nothing;

Mentally check out on the work once the mistake is resolved. You are still part of the team, doing great work.

And be proactive:

Flag your own mistakes and fix them or proactively recommend solutions. The key is to not make this a habit;

For a small-scale example, I recently conducted a media training session and provided a write-up where I spelled the executive’s name wrong. Not a good look, considering I spent all day training her. I realized my mistake days later and reached out with a corrected document and an apology. She was gracious in her response and pivoted to our next project. I recognize not all mistakes are this easy to fix, but I know this one didn’t fester because it was addressed quickly.

The bottom line: It’s OK — it’s good even — to own a mistake. Take it on the chin and apologize with sincerity. You will move much faster into the correction-and-repair phase if you start with a meaningful apology followed by a clear path to correct the mistake if possible. While a good apology won’t be a solution every time, it’s a necessary step towards resolution. The silver lining of mistakes is that you need them to grow, and learning to provide a good apology is a necessary component to growing professionally and managing client relationships.

Erin Berst is a managing supervisor at Cura Strategies, a boutique healthcare communications agency.