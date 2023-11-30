Weber introduces AI Accelerator

The product includes three components to help clients better use and understand AI.

NEW YORK: The Weber Shandwick Collective has introduced its AI Accelerator, intended to help comms pros and marketers better understand and apply generative artificial intelligence.

There are three components to the accelerator: AI On-Ramp, AI Studio and AI Redesign. The On-Ramp focuses on helping CCOs, CMOs and their teams familiarize themselves with AI tools and understand the risks and opportunities associated with using them.

The goal of the Studio is piloting and prototyping, trying out and vetting tools to understand where a team wants to prioritize their tech investments.

The AI Redesign’s goal is to give counsel for restructuring or reshaping teams, visions and ways of working to integrate and make better use of opportunities associated with AI.

Leading the Accelerator is Weber Shandwick Futures chair and chief innovation officer Chris Perry, who will be supported by a team of cross-discipline leaders with backgrounds in generative AI application, technical development and issues consultation and management.

This year, Weber Shandwick Futures launched a generative AI-powered narrative intelligence service, which helps users inform and visualize communications strategy in the context of market narratives. It is powered by partnerships with organizations including Blackbird.AI, the MIT Center for Constructive Communication and the McLuhan Institute, which have provided access to platforms, use cases and human effects of technology.

The Weber Shandwick Collective includes flagship agency Weber Shandwick as well as public affairs shop Powell Tate, KRC Research, consultancy United Minds and others. Last year, the network posted 5% revenue growth to $915.6 million, according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report 2023.