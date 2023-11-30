What PRs are reading: Top 10 most-read PRWeek UK stories in November

Here are PRWeek UK’s most-read articles for November, measured by the number of industry professionals who log in to the website.

Manchester-based PR Fire presented paid-for press releases as news stories on websites it has links to, with no indication that they are promotional copy, it has been alleged.

Food retailer Iceland put its PR account out to pitch, PRWeek UK discovered.

ScienceMagic.Inc, the brand-building and comms agency formerly known as The Communications Store (TCS), went into voluntary liquidation.

Global communications agency Four made redundancies within its UK team, including some senior staff members.

The changes includes the departure of Sport & Entertainment agency chiefs, who resigned.

Domino Communications, a drinks brand PR agency founded in 2011, closed down.

Wine and spirits group Pernod Ricard appointed a retained UK PR agency to oversee its wine brands.

Major retailers were debuting their Christmas ads. But as the public digested the sprinkling of celebs and idyllic Christmas scenes, a controversy was not far behind.

PRWeek UK editor John Harrington sparked some heated debate about men in PR, but was quick to point out in his comment article that his questions were in no way meant to underplay the barriers women in the industry face. It’s also worth checking out the follow-up podcast, pictured below

A newspaper “accidentally” broke the press embargo on John Lewis’ 2023 Christmas campaign, promoting a “scramble” by the press team, a senior comms figure at the retailer told a PRWeek podcast.