What PRs are reading: Top 10 most-read PRWeek UK stories in November

News

Here are PRWeek UK’s most-read articles for November, measured by the number of industry professionals who log in to the website.

by PRWeek UK staff Added 1 hour ago

1. PR firm ‘placing promotional copy as genuine news’, investigation claims

Manchester-based PR Fire presented paid-for press releases as news stories on websites it has links to, with no indication that they are promotional copy, it has been alleged.

2. Iceland PR account out to pitch

Food retailer Iceland put its PR account out to pitch, PRWeek UK discovered.

3. PR agency ScienceMagic.Inc folds

ScienceMagic.Inc, the brand-building and comms agency formerly known as The Communications Store (TCS), went into voluntary liquidation.

4. Four Agency makes redundancies to ‘prepare for 2024’

Global communications agency Four made redundancies within its UK team, including some senior staff members.

5. M&C Saatchi restructure: UK agencies combine as ‘super-group’

The changes includes the departure of Sport & Entertainment agency chiefs, who resigned.

6. Domino Communications ceases trading

Domino Communications, a drinks brand PR agency founded in 2011, closed down.

7. Pernod Ricard awards wines account to UK agency

Wine and spirits group Pernod Ricard appointed a retained UK PR agency to oversee its wine brands.

8. M&S Xmas row: brands should sometimes stand their ground

Major retailers were debuting their Christmas ads. But as the public digested the sprinkling of celebs and idyllic Christmas scenes, a controversy was not far behind.

9. From the UK editor: Does PR need an advocacy group for men?

PRWeek UK editor John Harrington sparked some heated debate about men in PR, but was quick to point out in his comment article that his questions were in no way meant to underplay the barriers women in the industry face. It’s also worth checking out the follow-up podcast, pictured below

10. Newspaper broke embargo on John Lewis Christmas campaign

A newspaper “accidentally” broke the press embargo on John Lewis’ 2023 Christmas campaign, promoting a “scramble” by the press team, a senior comms figure at the retailer told a PRWeek podcast.


Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Recommended for you

Recommended for you

Explore further

Latest

Which PR agencies end 2023 with B Corp status?

Which PR agencies end 2023 with B Corp status?

(Credit: Getty Images)

Pharma’s ESG comms is failing, research finds

(Credit: Getty Images)

FCA greenwashing crackdown announced

Havas buys latest comms agency for H/Advisors

Havas buys latest comms agency for H/Advisors

Fight or Flight hires Instinctif deputy MD

Fight or Flight hires Instinctif deputy MD

Purpose Awards EMEA 2024 opens for entries

Purpose Awards EMEA 2024 opens for entries

Actum hires ex-UK government adviser as MD

Actum hires ex-UK government adviser as MD

Full Fat hires ex-Diageo digital lead

Full Fat hires ex-Diageo digital lead

‘Difficult – sometimes nerve-wracking’ – What’s it like handling comms at COP?

‘Difficult – sometimes nerve-wracking’ – What’s it like handling comms at COP?

AI now used by almost half of PRs

AI now used by almost half of PRs

Latest Articles

Hot Right Now