Treat AI like a co-worker you don’t really trust
This week the government released a report on ‘The impact of AI on UK jobs and training’, ranking PR professionals in the top 10 for ‘occupational exposure’ to large language modelling (LLM). Is this a cause for concern?
Sign in to continue
Need to activate your subscription?
Domain/Group Subscriptions
Click here >>
Individual Subscriptions
Click here >>
Need to activate your Subscription
Company Wide Subscriptions
Click here >>
UK Individual Subscribers
Click here >>