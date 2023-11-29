ICR launches new agency Blue Engine

The firm is a combination of ICR’s consumer lifestyle team with the recently acquired Bullfrog + Baum.

NEW YORK: ICR has launched Blue Engine, an independent firm combining the agency’s consumer lifestyle team with members of consumer communications firm Bullfrog + Baum, effective on Thursday. The combined shop is the first internal launch of an agency out of ICR.

ICR acquired Bullfrog + Baum in June, merging the agency with its existing consumer lifestyle PR team and its branding and creative team. Creating a new, separately branded group offering was a main factor in the joining of the two agencies.

Bullfrog + Baum will continue to exist as a separate entity under the ICR brand, with its team members working across the agency and new Blue Engine brand.

Headquartered in New York City, the Blue Engine team consists of more than 60 experts across PR and social influencer marketing, partnerships and events, branding and creative.

The firm will be led by Bullfrog + Baum CEO and founder and ICR partner Jennifer Baum, who now serves as CEO of Blue Engine, and ICR partner Seth Grugle, who is now president of the newly created agency.

Grugle and Baum will maintain their roles as partners within ICR.

“This partnership has already proven to be incredibly fruitful and continues that momentum that both the ICR consumer practice and Bullfrog + Baum have had in the past months and years of tremendous growth that we both have seen,” Grugle said. “Together we are still nimble, we are even more creative and the opportunities we see are really endless for the whole team.”

The Blue Engine name is a tribute to ICR’s founders who, in the early days of the agency, drove an RV named “Blue Engine” across the country doing market research on younger consumers. The journey is memorialized with a plaque in ICR’s office.

The agency will offer a comprehensive suite of services across the consumer lifestyle space, including PR, strategic partnerships, events and experiences, branding, creative, digital marketing, social media, influencer marketing and crisis management, among others.

Blue Engine will serve clients across consumer-facing industries from restaurants, retail, travel and tourism, beauty, fashion and health and fitness to CPG, wine and spirits and consumer tech.

Heading into the new year, a goal for the firm is to more actively participate in RFP processes as Blue Engine expands its roster, according to Baum.

“We have both separately punched above our weight in that we were smaller teams and still serviced big pieces of business,” Baum said. “Together, one of our goals is to go after more of that, but still as a boutique agency, one of the things that we feel strongly sets us apart is we are a B2B agency. We are nimble, we are hyper creative, but now we're supported and backed for lack of a better word by this huge ICR engine that positions us well to take on more of that work.”

The agency is in the process of pitching for new business under the umbrella of Blue Engine. The team is still determining which existing clients from the ICR and Bullfrog + Baum brands will be designated or moved to Blue Engine going forward.

In addition to Bullfrog + Baum, ICR acquired international strategic healthcare agency Consilium Strategic Communications in September and B2B tech firm Lumina Communications in May.

ICR is a New York-based strategic communications and advisory agency founded in 1998. The agency’s client list includes Abbott Labs, Mobileye Burger King, ADT, Shake Shack, Peloton, Agilent Technologies, lululemon and Zoom.

ICR reported a revenue decrease of 17% to $160 million globally and in the U.S. in 2022, according to PRWeek’s 2023 Agency Business Report. ICR is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year.