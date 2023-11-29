Featuring:
- Shreya Mukherjee, chief strategy officer, MSL
- Ben Grinspan, VP of cultural strategy, MSL
A tendency among many brands and their comms leaders is to react to the hot trend. It’s totally understandable. However, it would be so much more powerful to use insights and strategy to be ahead of the trend.
Of course,cultural trends are fluid and move fast. It can be challenging just to keep up, let alone get ahead of them.
Fear not. During this podcast, MSL’s Shreya Mukherjee and Ben Grinspanshare their unique visions of how the right PR strategy — and, yes, “strategy” is in both of their titles, quite intentionally — can help you be effectively proactive in this regard.
To be even more specific, Mukherjee introduces the intriguing concept of being an “ambidextrous strategist.”
During the 25 minutes of this conversation, Mukherjee and Grinspan also counsel on setting up the proper teams and structure to allow for operation at the speed of culture. The roles of data, AI and DE&I figure prominently.
The two leaders conclude the podcast by focusing on some of today’s mega-trends and reasserting how the right strategy will ensure that your brand is in the best position possible.