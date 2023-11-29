Samsung Networks hires AxiCom as North America AOR

The WPP agency is supporting the networking technology company with earned media and analyst relations throughout the region.

RIDGEFIELD PARK, NJ: Samsung’s networking technology business, Samsung Networks, has named WPP firm AxiCom as its North America PR AOR.

AxiCom, a specialist technology communications agency, started work in October after a competitive RFP process that lasted from August to September. Samsung declined to comment on the agency review.

The agency is supporting Samsung Networks with earned media, including thought leadership and strategy for events such as annual trade show the Mobile World Congress, the world’s largest gathering for the mobile industry.

AxiCom is bolstering the company’s profile among key analyst groups, including Gartner, IDC and Forrester, to position Samsung Networks as a leader within the mobile communications industry.

Samsung Networks provides networking technology to telecommunications companies. Part of AxiCom’s strategy involves touting Samsung Networks’ open RAN technology, which gives clients more flexibility by offering virtualized and interoperable networks, according to Samsung’s website.

“[Samsung] is obviously a huge brand, but [the networking tech] space has been dominated by other players,” said Lisa Sullivan, AxiCom president of Americas. “Helping them break through and have their voice heard is really important.”

Tod Freeman, SVP of corporate communications at AxiCom, is leading an account team of four staffers. Budget details were not disclosed.

WPP’s PR division was “impacted by client caution” in Q3, as like-for-like revenue dipped 0.9% in the period. While FGS Global “continued to grow well” during the quarter, Hill & Knowlton and BCW both saw like-for-like declines. Other WPP PR firms include Ogilvy PR, GCI Health and Direct Impact.

Samsung, based in South Korea, reported a 12.2% decrease in revenue to about $50 billion in Q3, according to CNBC. The company’s operating profit was better than analysts expected despite dropping 77.6% from the same quarter last year.