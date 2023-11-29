Creator agency Billion Dollar Boy launches innovation unit

Called Muse, the group helps brands and influencers better use emerging technology.

NEW YORK: Creator agency Billion Dollar Boy has launched an innovation unit.

Called Muse, the organization is focused on helping brands and the creator community make more informed decisions about how to use emerging technology, including generative artificial intelligence. The agency launched Muse following extensive research,

It was launched following extensive research, including six months of investigations to understand what consumers, creators and marketing pros think about generative AI’s impact on the creator economy.

Chief marketing and innovations officer Becky Owen oversaw the research, which drew on a survey of more than 6,000 people in the U.S. and U.K.

Billion Dollar Boy also ran three pilot partnerships with retail brands before it launched Muse. The agency partnered with Heineken Silver to launch in the metaverse, helped L’Oreal Garnier launch an Instagram augmented reality filter and ran a virtual influencer campaign for H&M. Muse will not just focus on generative AI, but all emerging technology, such as virtual reality, augmented reality and virtual influencers.

Muse will continue to expand the creative partners it works with worldwide, testing creative tools. In addition to Owen, the unit will be led by Billion Dollar Boy cofounder and CEO Thomas Walters, business lead Maxime Rozencwajg and creative lead Meghan McKenna.