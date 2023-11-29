Public relations pros are constantly challenged by management and clients to prove the value of their work.
PR teams that can repeatedly demonstrate the success of their work are more likely to be seen as key partners. Proving impact also goes a long way in keeping — even increasing — the budget for people and tech resources.
The role of data in public relations
PR pros are no strangers to data, and regularly review and analyze campaign metrics and key performance indicators (KPIs).
But the challenge lies in effectively utilizing this data to demonstrate impact. By effectively harnessing the power of data to tell clear stories of success, PR pros can better and more closely align with the goals of their clients and the C-suite.
Leveraging data for budget allocation
An ongoing challenge for PR teams is securing budget, whether for people resources, technology/tools or both.
Effective presentation of data that demonstrates the return on investment (ROI) of PR activities is essential and showcasing the impact of PR campaigns using metrics such as media coverage, message pull-through, share-of-voice and sentiment trends ensures that a compelling case can be made for retained — even increased — budget allocation.
Gaining executive buy-In
Almost nothing will gain buy-in from clients, executives and other key stakeholders better than results and insights firmly based on data.
Executives rely on data to make informed and strategic business decisions, so providing them with comprehensive reports that highlight the impact of PR efforts establishes trust and credibility, ensuring PR’s overall contribution to business outcomes is better understood.
Best practices for using data in public relations
1. Define clear objectives and KPIs
Before embarking on any PR campaign or initiative, it's essential to define clear objectives and identify the KPIs that will be used to measure success.
By setting measurable goals and aligning them with your overall strategy, you can help ensure that your data-driven efforts are more focused and impactful.
2. Use a variety of data sources
To get a comprehensive view of the impact created by your PR efforts, it's important to use a variety of data sources. This can include media monitoring tools, social media analytics, website traffic data and customer feedback.
By combining data from different sources, you can gain a more holistic understanding of your PR initiatives.
3. Leverage PR technology and tools
Whether the budget is small or large, teams absolutely should be taking advantage of technology to drive greater efficiency in their daily activities.
As PR tech becomes more sophisticated, bridging the gap between quantitative and qualitative reporting, human input and oversight is more important than ever for accurate and nuanced reporting — especially as generative AI plays a larger role.
4. Carefully analyze and interpret data
Collecting data is only the first step — data is just data unless it tells a story that is relevant and actionable, so it’s critical to analyze and interpret the data to uncover meaningful insights.
Don’t shy away from data that tells a negative narrative or doesn’t align with your objectives. PR teams should evaluate where a strategic pivot in their tactics and messaging can lead to a different result.
5. Effectively communicate results
It's crucial to communicate your results effectively. This can mean creating visual reports, using data visualization tools and presenting the information in a clear and concise manner.
Data has become an indispensable means of proving the impact of PR. By adopting a data-driven approach and effectively communicating the results, PR pros can elevate their strategies and showcase the value they bring to their organizations.
