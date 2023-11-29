What about men in PR? PRWeek UK podcast

Should the industry be doing more to support male PR professionals? That’s the focus of PRWeek UK’s latest podcast.

In the first episode of Beyond the Noise since International Men’s Day on 19 November, we look at whether more should be done to help men in PR across areas such as mental health support and parental leave.

PRWeek UK’s Beyond the Noise podcast, which is published on alternate weeks, looks at some of the biggest issues affecting comms and PR. Download the podcast via Apple, Spotify, or listen in the browser above or on your favourite platform.

Our guests this week are Emmanuel Ofosu-Appiah, associate director at Edelman Smithfield and vice-chair for the PRCA Race and Ethnicity Equity Board (REEB). Ofosu-Appiah discusses a report this year from REEB called 'Behind the Mask', which looks at, among other things, the lived experience of black and Asian men in PR.

Also appearing is Will Cook, deputy managing director at tech specialist PR firm Harvard. Cook talks us through the agency’s Wednesday Wanders scheme, which aims to help improve mental wellbeing among male employees.

As host John Harrington, the editor of PRWeek UK, points out, the discussion this week in no way underplays the barriers faced by women in the comms industry, which have been the subject of previous Beyond the Noise episodes.

A comment piece by Harrington, published last week, argued for having an advocacy group for men in PR. It generated some discussion and debate.

The trio discuss important issues such as mental health support, the pressures and challenges of being a father in PR, and some unhealthy stereotypes sometimes attached to men in the industry.

The nature of brand campaigns aimed at men are also put under the microscope – and the guests debate the merits of having an advocacy group for male comms professionals.