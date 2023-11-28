Landing a job is like landing new business

To rise above today’s competition, PR agencies must position themselves as uniquely qualified to bring value to prospective clients. Is a prospective employee’s pursuit of an employer so different? I can firmly say, “no.”

Finding the right employer can be challenging because the comms industry is difficult to discern by technical advantage. Sure, there’s nuanced copy and branding, but PR agencies are in the industry of human capital.

Around every corner are creative champions, intelligent intelligence and super strategists. The process of evaluating prospective employers mirrors how agencies prioritize growth opportunities with robust new business pipelines. The way to overcome the option-paralysis is to start researching your potential employers.

In true Gen Z fashion, I typically align myself with a company’s messaging and values. Through my role of preparing agency proposals for clients, I mold an outward presentation of myself. I value that my agency champions diversity and health equity, and that I have been allowed flexibility to move from the east to the west coast while maintaining strong ties with a globally integrated team.

It’s equally important to me that my employer offers full-time employees an annual wellness reimbursement for eligible activities and equipment that are important to health. If one-third of a person’s life is spent at work, I feel that time should align with my values without compromise and be dedicated to my wellness. You don’t have to take every job that comes your way. Is it really worth it if your values don’t align? If you can’t be you? If you won’t have a peaceful, prosperous and productive partnership?

Once you find something that strikes your fancy, you must tailor your application. Just like no new business opportunity is the same, your cover letter and self-positioning shouldn’t be either.

If agencies are expected to be experts at building brands, demonstrate your expertise in this area by making sure yours—whatever it may be— is tight. Then go above and beyond with a follow-up email or handwritten note to reinforce your capabilities, interest and personality. Checking the necessary boxes is a must, but persistence is what wins hearts, whether it’s at the pitch round or the interview round.

If you’ve applied the same principles used to win new business to your job search, you should have no problem getting hired, but the real work begins when you actually get started. Onboarding will be a fast-moving barrage of new information and faces, but by researching, exceeding expectations and building strong relationships you’ll set yourself up to deliver high-quality work.

If you outdo your own above-and-beyond efforts, you will continue on the trajectory of growth and will develop those around you as best you can. This is how you live the promise of your pitch to make yourself employable, enjoyable and your ideas buyable.

Heather Pruim is an account executive for global business development and marketing at FleishmanHillard.