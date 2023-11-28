Salient Global names Tricia Ewald as new CEO

CHICAGO: Salient Global has named Tricia Ewald as its president and CEO, replacing founder and chief executive Bryan Specht, who passed away last month.

“Over the last few weeks, we’ve reflected quite a bit on the next generation of Salient,” the firm wrote in a statement on LinkedIn. “The possibilities stretch far and wide. But no matter the path we take, we are honored to have [Ewald] at the helm.”

Ewald, who was previously global president and Specht’s business partner for more than 15 years, has been leading the business since his death.

“As a seasoned leader in our industry with razor-sharp instincts and an uncanny ability to inspire those around her, [Ewald] brings a unique perspective and approach to this role,” Salient Global wrote on LinkedIn. “There isn’t anyone better suited to lead our continued growth.”

Specht launched Salient Global in 2021. The agency’s clients have included AT&T, Fireball, Southern Comfort, Buffalo Trace and PepsiCo.

Ewald started her career at Golin. She moved to Dig Communications, which became Olson Engage. In December 2018, ICF Next was created via the combination of Olson Engage, Olson Digital, Olson1to1, PulsePoint Group, the Future Customer, We Are Vista and other shops. At that point, Ewald became managing partner of ICF Next.

In 2017, Ewald was honored as part of PRWeek’s Women of Distinction program; and in 2015, she was a PRWeek 40 Under 40 honoree.

In May, Salient Global acquired marketing communications agency Candor through a definitive purchase agreement.