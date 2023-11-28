Intel names HP alum Karen Kahn as CCO

Kahn, who spent more than seven years at HP, also has semiconductor experience from a stint at Broadcom.

SANTA CLARA, CA: Intel has named former HP executive Karen Kahn as its chief communications officer and corporate VP, effective on December 6.

Reporting to Intel EVP, chief commercial officer and GM of sales, marketing and communications Christoph Schell, Kahn will be responsible for internal and external comms, as well as managing the company’s events and production team.

She is set to replace Tara Smith, who left the semiconductor giant in early November to join B2B tech agency Voxus PR as a managing partner. Kari Aakre, senior director of technology and executive comms, oversaw communications in the interim.

“I could not be more thrilled to join the talented Intel team. It’s an iconic brand with a generational opportunity to use its strength and innovation to truly change the world,” Kahn said in an emailed statement.

Intel’s global PR AOR is WE Communications.

"[Kahn] has deep experience leading communication for major technology firms through times of transformation," Schell said via email. "I am excited to have her on board and look forward to everything she will bring to Intel and our global communication team as we continue building confidence in the company's execution and innovation and further establish it as a voice for the future of the industry."

Kahn previously served as global head of corporate affairs and CCO at HP, where she rebuilt the company’s communications and brand team and reintroduced HP Inc. after Hewlett Packard Enterprise split with the company, before leaving at the end of last year. Since then, she has been teaching at the University of Southern California.

During her more than seven years at HP, Kahn established its marketing and communications agency scorecard, which encourages gender and racial equality and leadership among the company’s agency partners.

She also created The Garage, HP’s brand journalism destination that supports the company’s vision of storytelling and emotional connection with new audiences.

Before HP, Kahn was VP of corporate marketing and communications at semiconductor manufacturer Broadcom, where she was the media spokesperson for mergers and acquisitions, crises, financials and material events, according to her LinkedIn account.

Kahn also worked at computer technology company Sun Microsystems as VP of global comms. She left shortly after the company was acquired by Oracle in 2010.

Kahn, a PRWeek Hall of Fame honoree in 2021, also has agency experience from stints in senior roles at Weber Shandwick and FleishmanHillard. Earlier in her career, she was a journalist at The Wall Street Journal and Inc.

She was also a member of PRWeek’s Women of Distinction 2018 class.

Intel’s revenue fell 8% year-over-year to $14.2 billion in Q3. The chipmaker’s net income was $297 million, compared to $1.02 billion in the same quarter last year.

Editor's note: This story was updated on November 28 with comment from Schell.