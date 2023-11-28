Errol Cockfield named Weber Shandwick North America crisis lead

The firm’s crisis and issues business has seen double-digit growth in 2023.

NEW YORK: Weber Shandwick has hired Errol Cockfield as its North America crisis and issues practice leader.

Cockfield will join the firm in the newly created role in March. He will advise clients on complex issues and oversee Weber’s crisis and issues practice and leadership team in North America.

Peter Duda, president of crisis and issues, leads the practice globally.

The firm is determining to whom Cockfield will report to and how many people he will oversee.

Weber’s crisis and issues business has seen double-digit growth in 2023, the firm said in a statement. The practice has helped clients with high-profile crises this year, including Bud Light and Norfolk Southern.

“When we look at the environment and the increased demand signs we are getting from clients in North America, there was a recognition that there is a real opportunity here to put someone senior in the role and grow what has already been done in North America,” said Cockfield.

He added that Weber is “employing state of the art capabilities and pairing them with core crisis expertise with AI tools that examine not just how you respond but where you should respond.”

For instance, in 2021, Weber Shandwick partnered with threat-intelligence company Blackbird.AI to provide insights about misformation, disinformation and what’s happening in the media that is relevant to clients.

“[Cockfield] is fit for this moment," said Weber Shandwick North America CEO Jim O’Leary via email. "As companies contend with a seemingly endless set of issues, the demand for crisis expertise has never been higher.”

Cockfield was most recently a partner at Brunswick Group. He left that role on November 10. A Brunswick representative was not immediately available for comment.

Previously, Cockfield spent five years at MSNBC, where he served as lead spokesperson for the network and its talent. In a prior role as an Edeman SVP, Cockfield focused on public affairs, crisis management and media relations. His political experience includes serving as chief of staff and director of comms and external relations for the New York State Senate Democratic Conference and press secretary for New York Governors Eliot Spitzer and David Paterson. Cockfield also worked in communications for the Lower Manhattan Development Corporation and Empire State Development Corporation.

He began his career in journalism, writing for the Los Angeles Times and Hartford Courant, before becoming the statehouse bureau chief for Newsday.

The Weber Shandwick Collective, which also includes public affairs firm Powell Tate, KRC Research and consultancy United Minds, posted 5% revenue growth last year to $915.6 million, including 5% growth in the U.S. to $546 million, according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report 2023.

Editor's note: This story was updated on November 28 with comment from O’Leary.