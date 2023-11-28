Stride Health drives Affordable Care Act enrollment with Shipt, Care.com partnerships

The company has also teamed up with companies including Uber, DoorDash and Grubhub.

SAN FRANCISCO: Amid the open enrollment period for Affordable Care Act healthcare insurance plans, Stride Health has partnered with Care.com, an online marketplace that helps with home care, and Shipt, a delivery service.

Stride, which helps people select from ACA plans, has also partnered with companies including Uber, DoorDash and Grubhub.

The new partnerships with Care.com and Shipt launched at the start of November, enabling the companies to promote each other on their websites and on social media.

“By teaming up with Care.com to inform, educate and ultimately enroll caregivers in health insurance and other benefits, we are closing yet another gap in specific workforces that tend to lack certain social safety nets,” said Meg Sloan, Stride’s chief marketing officer, via email. “The partnership establishes credibility for Stride’s brand among a large workforce that can benefit greatly from our services.”

As for teaming up with Shipt, Sloan said the company “operates in a very similar space and so it made perfect sense to work with them to expand our audience and help their shoppers and drivers access coverage.”

Cynthia Cox, director of the Affordable Care Act program at KFF, a nonprofit health research group, told The New York Times that this sign-up period could be one of the busiest in part because pandemic enrollment safeguards for people covered by Medicaid have expired. Many people who are losing Medicaid coverage are expected to look for alternative insurance on the ACA marketplaces.

To promote the new partnerships, the companies are using tools such as in-app messages, co-branded landing pages and user experiences and social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, X and TikTok, according to Sloan.

Stride’s team will measure the effectiveness of the campaign via engagement and interest from caregivers in the Care.com community, as well as drivers and shoppers that work with Shipt, Sloan said. It will specifically examine visits to co-branded experiences with the ultimate goal of helping as many workers as possible to enroll in healthcare coverage plans.

The companies are managing the campaign in house, Sloan stated.