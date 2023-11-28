Denny’s names Finn Partners PR and brand communications AOR

SPARTANBURG, SC: Denny’s Corporation has appointed Finn Partners as its PR and brand communications AOR, effective August 1.

The restaurant chain has also added WPP subsidiary GroupM shop Mindshare as its U.S. media AOR, effective October 1.

As part of its 70th anniversary, Denny’s will partner closely with both agencies to elevate the brand through creative storytelling, photography and video. The partnerships aim to demonstrate how the restaurant brand helps communities, fosters togetherness and creates opportunities while feeding minds, bodies and souls across the U.S. and the world, the company said in a statement.

“As we think about the Denny’s brand, it's a brand that's 70 years old,” Denny’s CMO Sherri Landry said. “[We are] thinking very clearly about how we step the brand forward in a smart way, and how we do so in a way where our agency partners are thinking creatively, with spontaneity and a team that's going to challenge us to think differently about our brand.”

Landry added that Denny’s needed to have an agency partner “with a fresh lens to think about that and think about the brand from every vantage point from DE&I to consumer lifestyle to crisis to influencer marketing to ESG and CSR and all the other things that are critically important for our brand, let alone a legacy brand.”

Finn Partners will lead overall PR for the brand, including support for brand communications, corporate reputation, crisis and issues management, diversity equity and inclusion, CSR and ESG and executive visibility out of its Chicago office with teams across North America.

Mindshare was selected to lead audience and media strategy, planning, investment, measurement and data and analytics from its Atlanta office, also with teams across the country.

A formal RFP was not issued, but a review process began at the end of March. Finn Partners’ communications and marketing teams worked together to lead the review, pitching and securing work before the agency won the business at the end of June.

Fourteen agencies were considered in the review process of which only Finn Partners, Hunter PR, and Praytell made it to the final presentations. Finn Partners’ contract with Denny’s doesn’t have a set length, but is expected to be renewed every 18 months.

Finn Partners managing partner Kris Garvey Graves is leading the Denny’s account, along with a team of about 10 core staff.

Since August, Finn Partners has worked across multiple campaigns for the brand, including securing a spot on the Today show for Denny’s Thanksgiving bundle and developing competitions and activations such as Denny’s Incubator Contest in September.

Finn Partners also worked on a collaboration with Blink-182 to launch its 2024 global tour with a performance in a Denny’s restaurant in October.

Landry wants to integrate partners into the company that continue to challenge the brand’s process, elevate the business and think about ways to make the brand culturally relevant. The ultimate goal is to drive diners into Denny’s restaurants, she said.

Denny’s previously worked with Allison, formerly known as Allison+Partners, for seven years. Allison did not participate in the review process.

“We are incredibly proud of the partnership and industry leading results Allison and the Denny’s marketing communications team achieved together,” Allison global president and chief client experience officer Matthew Della Croce said.

Landry credits Allison with being a “solid agency partner,” but notes the firm primarily focused on crisis while Denny’s was looking for something more heading into the next decade.

Mindshare is a media services company based in New York. Created by WPP, the agency consists of 10,000 people working in 116 offices in 86 countries.

Denny’s joins a series of recent AOR wins for Finn Partners, including new clients for the agency’s consumer lifestyle and sports group such as U.S.A. Fencing, food brand Kodiak, outdoor performance brand Coleman, climate policy leader Protect Our Winters, global river advocacy storytelling platform Rivers Are Life and sustainable clothing company Toad & Co.

Finn Partners reported a revenue increase of 21% to $196 million globally and a 23% rise to $166 million in the U.S. in 2022, according to PRWeek’s 2023 Agency Business Report.

Denny’s reported $114.2 million in revenue for Q3, down from $117.5 million in 2022. The chain also reported a net income of $7.9 million in the quarter, a decrease of almost 54% compared to $17.1 million a year ago.