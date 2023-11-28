PRWeek launches Talent Survey - have your say on key issues

News

Comms professionals can have their say on crucial workplace issues for PRWeek's first Talent Survey, which is being produced with research consultancy Censuswide.

by PRWeek UK staff Added 2 hours ago

Click here to access the survey, which will take just a few minutes to complete. The responses will remain anonymous and PRWeek will report on the overall findings next year. The survey asks comms professionals for their views on key issues including pay, workplace benefits, and the return to the office.

Access the survey here.


TfL extends internship scheme beyond BME candidates

Next 15 PR business hit by ‘client spend delays’ in FY

Premier expands into Scotland with agency acquisition

UK businesses put profits before community, say consumers

Rostrum senior management shake-up

Citigate Dewe Rogerson UK CEO to depart

Ogilvy appoints EMEA head of influence

M&C Saatchi restructure: UK agencies combine as ‘super-group’

Edelman, The PHA Group, APCO and more on COP28 plans

