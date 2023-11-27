PRWeek’s Women of Distinction 2024 is open for entries

The call for entries is out for the 2024 edition of PRWeek’s Women of Distinction program, which honors inspiring women nominated by their peers and colleagues who raise the bar within their organizations.

Supplemented by Women to Watch, Women of Distinction honors established role models and up-and-coming U.S. PR pros setting the standard for other women working in communications.

Organizations can nominate women from their comms team who consistently bring their A-game and inspire those around them to do the same. To be considered as a Woman of Distinction, the candidate is typically an SVP, EVP, MD, president, CEO or chair at an agency, brand or nonprofit.

Women to Watch are typically a VP, senior account director, account executive, account director and below. However, job titles vary from company to company, so please inquire if you are unsure which category to enter.

Women of Distinction and Women to Watch nominees must work in North America; Women honored in prior years are not eligible for nomination in the same category; and any person who identifies as a woman is eligible to be nominated.

Self-nominations are not permitted for Women of Distinction; Women to Watch can be self-nominated. The standard entry deadline is January 19; The extended deadline is January 26; and a celebration honoring next year’s slate of Women of Distinction and Women to Watch is set for May 30 in New York City.

