How Sam Altman ran circles around OpenAI’s board on social media

Altman, who was abruptly fired before he was reinstated as chief executive, used X to seize control of the conversation, say technology PR and corporate reputation experts.

SAN FRANCISCO: When OpenAI abruptly fired Sam Altman, saying he was not “consistently candid in his communications,” the ousted CEO decided to take the high road.

“I loved my time at OpenAI. it was transformative for me personally, and hopefully the world a little bit. Most of all, I loved working with such talented people,” he wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. “[I] will have more to say about what’s next later.”

That was the first of several posts on X by Altman over the five days he wasn’t employed by OpenAI, the startup he cofounded in 2015. Hours after he was fired, Altman expressed gratitude for those showing support.

“I love you all. Today was a weird experience in many ways, but one unexpected one is that it has been sorta like reading your own eulogy while you’re still alive. The outpouring of love is awesome,” he said. “One takeaway: go tell your friends how great you think they are.”

OpenAI’s statement, which implied malfeasance but lacked specific details, teed Altman up to take control of the conversation, says Sabrina Guttman, managing partner and global technology practice leader at Finn Partners.

She says Altman’s humility and use of plain language positioned him well against OpenAI’s board, which hid behind a “nefarious” claim it did not prove.

“[He’s communicating] in a very human, likable way. And he’s not inflaming people, which is actually quite rare on social media,” says Guttman, who spoke with PRWeek before Altman’s return to OpenAI.

Altman also focused heavily on his employees in his communications, applauding OpenAI’s senior leadership for their efforts during the chaos. He also spoke often about the ChatGPT maker’s “mission” and the importance of team unity.

we have more unity and commitment and focus than ever before.



we are all going to work together some way or other, and i’m so excited.



one team, one mission. — Sam Altman (@sama) November 20, 2023

By concentrating on topics other than his exit, Altman endeared himself to OpenAI staffers and rallied them to his side, according to Carreen Winters, chair of reputation management and chief strategy officer at MikeWorldWide.

“If you’re [an employee] on the fence, you say, ‘Well, this is a really great leader. He’s not talking about himself and how he’s been wronged, he’s focusing his attention on the people that were following him and continuing to lead them despite not being at the company,’” Winters says.

It didn’t take long for OpenAI employees to make explicitly clear their support for Altman. More than 700 staffers signed an open letter last Monday threatening to leave unless the board resigned and reinstated Altman as CEO.

Three executives Altman thanked on X, COO Brad Lightcap, chief strategy officer Jason Kwon and chief technology officer Mira Murati, were among signatories.

Two days later, OpenAI said in a statement it had an “agreement in principle” for Altman to return with a new initial board. President and cofounder Greg Brockman, who left in solidarity with Altman, is also back at the organization.

The AI startup’s tumultuous five days demonstrates the importance of having an executive presence on social media during a crisis, especially as misinformation and disinformation runs rampant, according to Winters.

Executives can use social media to post unfiltered statements in real time, and because it’s mostly short-form, reporters will pick up key messages that could get lost in a press release or interview.

When Altman briefly joined Microsoft, he posted a message on X about ensuring OpenAI “continues to thrive.” Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella quickly reposted Altman’s statement, signifying to the public both parties were on the same page.

satya and my top priority remains to ensure openai continues to thrive



we are committed to fully providing continuity of operations to our partners and customers



the openai/microsoft partnership makes this very doable — Sam Altman (@sama) November 20, 2023

“CEOs that are not on social media are leaving money on the table. They’re leaving money on the table for the reputation, and they’re leaving money on the table for stakeholder engagement,” Winters says.

But it’s a bit of a double-edged sword, too. Social media moves rapidly, meaning executives must be very careful in what they choose to say. Altman, for example, posted a playful image of himself with a guest badge at OpenAI’s headquarters during his negotiations with the board. He captioned the post, “First and last time I ever wear one of these.”

The groundswell of support from OpenAI employees “gave Altman permission” to inject some levity into the situation, but Winters generally urges executives to be cautious when using humor on social media, especially during crises, lest they come across sarcastic or distasteful.

“If you’re not thoughtful in your posts, you can add fuel to the fire. But when you [use social media effectively], it’s perceived as more candid, more trustworthy and more transparent than any other form of communication. And you get instant feedback, too,” Winters says.