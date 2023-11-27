Gotham Government Relations responds to arrest of former affiliate Stuart Seldowitz

Seldowitz was charged with a hate crime after videos of him allegedly harassing a food-cart vendor this month surfaced on social media.

NEW YORK: Lobbying and communications firm Gotham Government Relations has distanced itself from Stuart Seldowitz, who was arrested this month after allegedly berating and threatening a Manhattan halal food vendor.

In videos posted to X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, Seldowitz called an Upper East Side cart vendor a “terrorist,” made Islamaphobic remarks and threatened to send the man’s photo to his “friends in immigration.”

In one video, Seldowitz accused the vendor of supporting Hamas and commented, “If we killed 4,000 Palestinian children, you know what? It wasn’t enough.”

Gotham founder and president David Schwartz said Seldowitz was never an employee of the firm, but an affiliate.

“Mr. Seldowitz was never a registered lobbyist for Gotham Government Relations and has never met with any elected official or staff member on behalf of our firm or clients — the publicly available reports will validate this,” Schwartz said via email on Monday. “We condemn this behavior in the strongest possible terms.”

Schwartz told the news outlet City & State he would represent the vendor “pro bono” if he wanted to pursue a lawsuit against Seldowitz, adding that he was “absolutely outraged” by the video.

Seldowitz was arrested last Wednesday on charges of a hate crime, aggravated harassment and several counts of stalking. He pleaded not guilty to two counts of fourth-degree hate crime or stalking and one count of second-degree aggravated harassment and was released without bail.

Users were quick to identify the man in the videos of several incidents starting on November 7 as Seldowitz and to link him to Gotham.

The firm immediately responded to claims on X last Tuesday that Seldowitz was an active employee. Gotham posted two tweets to its account: an image saying it had cut all ties with Seldowitz and a matching statement that Seldowitz has not contributed to the agency’s work in “years.”

“The video of his actions is vile, racist and beneath the dignity of the standards we practice at our firm,” the post read.

Seldowitz was described as the foreign affairs chair of the firm in a November 2022 press release from the agency. His profile page on Gotham’s website has been removed.

Seldowitz previously served as acting director for the National Security Council South Asia Directorate under former President Barack Obama and was deputy director and senior political officer in the State Department’s Office of Israel and Palestinian Affairs from 1999 to 2003.

His next appearance in court is scheduled for January 17, 2024.

Gotham Government Relations is a lobbying and communications firm based in New York. The agency offers services such as lobbying and government, crisis management, media relations, international affairs and Israel and Jewish diplomacy. Clients include Allstate, AARP New York, Cigar Rights of America, Government of Libya, Nestle and New York Association of Wholesale Marketers and Distributors.

Seldowitz could not be reached for comment; his attorney did not respond to requests for comment.