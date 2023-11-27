Sneaker marketplace StockX picks The Romans as PR AOR

The U.K. firm is looking to build up its New York presence with the win.

DETROIT: Sneaker and streetwear marketplace StockX has appointed The Romans as its PR AOR.

The Romans pitched alongside one other agency in an RFP process that ran from June to August, with The Romans’ appointment coming in late October. StockX declined to name the other agency that pitched, but stated that it wasn’t the incumbent, which it also declined to name.

The Romans will handle consumer-facing work for StockX, which will include creative ideation, brand strategy and media relations. It’ll look to incorporate ancillary passion points and trends related to fashion into its campaigns.

“What you’re going to see from them in upcoming campaigns leans into culture and speaks to audiences that really care about sneakers, electronics and apparel,” said Sarah Jenkins, partner and EVP at The Romans.

Jenkins declined to share specifics about upcoming work, but said StockX will announce new projects in early 2024. She stated that The Romans will highlight StockX’s on-the-ground work in its hometown of Detroit.

Katherine Espinosa, SVP at The Romans, will lead an eight-person account team out of Brooklyn, where the U.K.-based agency opened its first U.S. office in March 2022.

Jenkins declined to disclose budget information.

In July, The Romans produced a quirky piece of work for Candy Crush called Sweet Seat, which saw the creation of a high-fashion candy suit that doubled as a wearable subway seat. Jenkins said the agency is looking for more clients who are interested in its off-kilter approach as it builds its presence in New York.

“StockX is and always has been a community-driven platform with its roots in culture," said Katy Cockrel, VP of comms at StockX. "We take very seriously our responsibility to cultivate those roots and shine a light on the people, products and brands that are shaping the zeitgeist. In The Romans, we have a partner who knows how to do just that.”

The Romans opened its fourth international office in Amsterdam in September and launched a corporate comms division in July.

In October, it backed Nikki Collins’ new creative comms agency Earnies.

StockX’s Cockrel was named to PRWeek’s 40 under 40 2023. The company released its Big Facts apparel trend report on November 15.