Philip Morris International names Travis Parman US comms head

STAMFORD, CT: Tobacco company Philip Morris International has appointed Travis Parman as VP and chief communications officer for the U.S.

Parman is relocating from Kentucky to Philip Morris International’s global corporate headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut. He is reporting to Stacey Kennedy, president of the Americas region and CEO of PMI’s U.S. business and has a dotted line to Marian Salzman, PMI’s SVP of global comms.

Parman will lead communications for the company’s U.S. business; it is a new role as PMI establishes a business in the country, Parman said via email.

“Previously, PMI had no sales in the U.S.,” he said. “We will be focused on establishing the U.S. narrative with a mission to usher in a smoke-free future and creating opportunities to provide accurate information about alternatives to combustible cigarettes.”

In a LinkedIn post on Monday, Parman said his father died of emphysema at age 63 after having been a chainsmoker for most of his life.

“Building on the purpose-led work I’ve appreciated as a communicator, I’m going to be supporting the transition to a smoke-free future,” he wrote.

Philip Morris International, which makes Marlboro cigarettes, has diversified its portfolio to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. Since 2008, the company has invested more than $10.5 billion to develop, scientifically substantiate and commercialize smoke-free products, with the goal of ending the sale of cigarettes, the company said in a statement. PMI’s products include Iqos heated tobacco and vaping lines and Zyn nicotine pouches.

In Q3, Philip Morris posted revenue of $9.1 billion, a 13.8% increase from the year before. The company’s operating income rose to $3.4 billion in the quarter, an increase of 13.5%

Philip Morris International acquired Zyn last year via its purchase of Swedish Match.

Since November 2020, Parman has worked at agriculture technology startup AppHarvest as chief communications officer. The company builds and operates climate-controlled indoor farms that it says make large-scale production of fruits and vegetables more sustainable and resilient. Before that, Parman was VP for Nissan Americas and president of the Nissan Foundation. He has served in other global communications roles since 2012 in Paris, Tokyo and Nashville with the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance.

Before Nissan, Parman was in PR leadership roles at companies including General Motors, Ally Financial, Pulte Homes and Lockheed Martin.

This story was updated on November 27 with additional information about PMI's reporting structure.