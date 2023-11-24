PRWeek Corporate Affairs Awards – 'early bird' deadline nears

The standard deadline is Thursday 21 December 2023. A live awards event will take place in central London in April 2024.
The PRWeek Corporate Affairs Awards are an opportunity to showcase and celebrate the best campaigns, projects, agencies, in-house teams and individuals across sectors covering corporate, city, pharma, public affairs and beyond.
The new scheme replaces PRWeek’s Corporate, City and Public Affairs Awards and the Healthcare & Pharma Comms Awards.
It recognises the multitude of different disciplines that sit under the modern corporate affairs function, with comms at the heart. The awards are a fantastic opportunity for the best agencies, in-house teams and individuals in their fields to be recognised by their peers.
The co-chairs of the judges are Katy McMillan, senior director, global corporate affairs, at AstraZeneca; and Jenny Hall, corporate affairs director at Royal Mail.
McMillan said: “I’m delighted to chair the newly launched 2024 Corporate Affairs Awards alongside a very talented panel of judges.
“These Awards demonstrate the increasing importance of an integrated corporate affairs agenda in achieving business outcomes and I can’t wait to review all the submissions across multiple categories.”
Hall added: “Corporate Affairs plays such a crucial role these days – protecting and enhancing reputation, creating the policy and business environment for growth, and ensuring that companies and organisations are not only focused on the ‘inside’, but also what is going on in the outside world.
“I am delighted to co-chair these awards and am looking forward to celebrating the fantastic and innovative work that has been done over the last year. Best of luck to everyone entering.”
The awards cover the EMEA region. Visit the website for more details and to enter.
Confirmed judges
Michael Bodansky, head of corporate communications, Revolut
Chantal Bowman-Boyles, managing partner, EMEA, Finn Partners
Dorothy Burwell, partner, global partnership board member, FSG Global
Nick Dibden, director, Powerscourt
Lottie Dominiczak, director, communications, Northern & Eastern Europe, Uber
Alex Doorey, director of corporate affairs, brand and marketing, OVO
Sarah Gordon, managing director, Virgo Health
Jenny Hall, corporate affairs director, Royal Mail
Rebecca Harper, senior managing director, Teneo
Tom Hashemi, CEO, Cast From Clay
Louise Hill, head of media, UNICEF UK
Clayton Hirst, director of corporate affairs, Halma
Sam Hodges, executive director, corporate reputation, The Romans
Milly Hutchinson, global head of corporate communications, Allen & Overy LLP
Richard King, group corporate comms director, Provident Financial
Shayoni Lynn, CEO and founder Lynn Group
Kate Macnamara, corporate affairs director, Western Europe, Molson Coors Beverage Company
Doyel Maitra, director of comms for Retail Banking, NatWest
Katy McMillan, senior director, global corporate affairs, AstraZeneca
Claire Newell, head of communications for Europe and the UK, Standard CharteredBank
Lisa O’Neill, head of external communications, international developed markets, Pfizer
Lisa O'Sullivan, global health, growth lead, Porter Novelli London
Dionne Parker, corporate affairs leader
Sneha Patel, VP - corporate affairs EMEA
Annemarie Penderis, managing director - corporate reputation, Cirkle
Kim Polley, managing partner UK and Ireland, Instinctif Partners
Simon Rendell, senior associate director, Hill & Knowlton
Charles Tattersall, CEO, Citypress
Emily Thomas, managing director, health & wellbeing, Brands2Life
Kim Walker, managing director, GCI Health
For questions about the Awards, please email sian.morrison@haymarket.com.
Full list of categories
Campaign categories
Best pharmaceutical and/or healthcare product launch
Best public health awareness campaign
Best proactive lobbying campaign on an issue or cause
Best handling of an IPO
Best corporate internal comms or employee engagement campaign
Best crisis or issues management
Best use of media relations for corporate and/or financial comms
Best use of media relations for pharma and/or healthcare comms
Best use of social media and/or influencers for corporate and/or financial comms
Best use of social media and/or influencers for pharma and/or healthcare comms
Best use of content for corporate and/or financial comms
Best use of content for pharma and/or healthcare comms
Best handling of a de/merger or acquisition deal
Agency and Team categories
Best agency for corporate and/or financial comms
Best agency for public affairs
Best agency for pharma and/or healthcare comms
New consultancy of the year for corporate and/or financial comms
New consultancy of the year for public affairs
New consultancy of the year for pharma and/or healthcare comms
Best integrated agency
Best in-house comms team
Best in-house public affairs team
People categories
Newcomer of the year in corporate comms
Newcomer of the year in public affairs
Newcomer of the year in pharma and/or healthcare
Professional of the year – agency, in corporate comms
Professional of the year – agency, in public affairs
Professional of the year – agency, in pharma and/or healthcare
Professional of the year – in-house, in corporate comms
Professional of the year – in-house, in public affairs
Professional of the year – in-house, in pharma and/or healthcare