One Strategy Group hires Brian Ellner as president

The firm launched in 2022 as Day One and rebranded to One Strategy Group this month.

NEW YORK: Corporate advisory firm One Strategy Group has hired Brian Ellner as president, newly created position.

Ellner joined the agency earlier this month, leading and managing major client relationships and spearheading the firm's strategic growth. He will be responsible for recruiting and retaining talent, overseeing the agency's business development and counseling of C-suite clients and building and fostering key relationships.

Ellner reports to CEO David Meadvin. The two will co-lead the team across the firm. Direct reports have not yet been formally divided. He joins a leadership team that includes EVP Everett Rosenfeld, EVP Sophie Coblence, VP Alexis Roberts and senior strategic adviser Terri Burns.

Looking ahead, Ellner hopes to continue building a senior team of “exceptional practitioners” with experience counseling new and existing clients through ongoing complicated events in the world. “Talent is everything. This [role] really gives me an opportunity with all that I know about the industry to start from a blank page and reimagine everything from how we deliver for clients to who and how we hire,” Ellner said. “Our view is that empowered teams are driven to do exceptional work and build a great firm. We want to be much less hierarchical.”

The hire underscores the firm's commitment to reimagining the role of the strategic corporate advisory by bringing on board some of the industry’s most seasoned talent, the agency said in a statement.

Ellner previously served as U.S. public affairs lead at WPP and EVP for growth and marketing corporate purpose at BCW.

He left his role at BCW, and by extension the two days a week he worked for WPP, on November 7.

Prior to his most recent roles at the holding company and agency, Ellner served as BCW corporate practice lead in 2018. He started work with WPP at the holding company level in 2021. Prior to BCW, Ellner worked for Edelman for five years, most recently serving as GM for public affairs and issues advocacy.

Ellner is also a member of PRWeek’s 2021 Pride in PR class.

One Strategy Group is a corporate strategy firm that advises C-suite leaders and growth-focused companies. The firm launched in 2022 as Day One and rebranded to One Strategy Group this month.

The agency also recently added Coblence as EVP. She previously worked at the Economist as an initiative lead on Economist Impact; and at BCW prior as an EVP.

Editor's note: This story was updated on November 27 with comment from Ellner.