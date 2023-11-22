Sam Altman returns to OpenAI: What the players, stakeholders and journalists are saying

News

Key parties, investors and tech journalists quickly responded after OpenAI reinstated Altman early Wednesday.

by Ewan Larkin Added 2 hours ago

Altman's return to OpenAI was announced early Wednesday. (Image credit: Getty Images).

Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Mauris venenatis tortor eleifend est venenatis consectetur. Nunc eget consequat nisi. Pellentesque habitant morbi tristique senectus et netus et malesuada fames ac turpis egestas. Aliquam quis magna in magna tincidunt bibendum. Suspendisse in diam nec lorem consequat accumsan. Cras purus ligula, laoreet non commodo eget, sodales aliquet lacus. Donec rutrum mollis diam ut posuere. Vestibulum imperdiet ornare est, non faucibus diam. Praesent eget massa sit amet mauris venenatis tempor a id erat. Suspendisse potenti. Interdum et malesuada fames ac ante ipsum primis in faucibus. Curabitur auctor nulla sed mi tristique auctor. In accumsan urna quis cursus tincidunt. Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse rhoncus bibendum leo vitae euismod.Duis eget rhoncus nunc, ac faucibus risus. In consectetur at velit egestas sollicitudin.

SAN FRANCISCO: Five days after an attempted boardroom coup, Sam Altman is returning as CEO of OpenAI

OpenAI, the maker of ChatGPT, said in a statement early Wednesday morning that it has an “agreement in principle” for Altman to return with a new initial board. Former president Greg Brockman is also coming back to the organization. 

“We are collaborating to figure out the details,” OpenAI added. 

The new board will be composed of Bret Taylor, who will serve as chair; Larry Summers, the former Treasury secretary; and Adam D’Angelo, the only member of OpenAI’s previous board to remain. Altman won’t be on the initial board. 

The main goal of the initial board is to “vet and appoint” an expanded board of up to nine people to “reset the governance of OpenAI,” sources familiar with the negotiations told The Verge. Altman wants a spot on the expanded board, as does Microsoft, which has invested billions of dollars in OpenAI. 

Altman has also agreed to an internal investigation into why he was fired by the board, according to The Information.

Here’s what key parties, investors and tech journalists are saying about Altman’s chaotic departure from and return to OpenAI. 

Key parties

Sam Altman

Greg Brockman

OpenAI

Ex-interim OpenAI CEO Emmett Shear

OpenAI chief technology officer Mira Murati

Ex-OpenAI board member Helen Toner

Bret Taylor, chair of the new initial OpenAI board

Investors

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella

Peter Lee, corporate VP, Microsoft Research

Journalists

Kara Swisher

Emily Chang, Bloomberg

Alex Heath, The Verge

Amir Efrati, The Information

Erin Woo, The Information

Ina Fried, Axios


Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Recommended for you

Recommended for you

Explore further