Giving Tuesday: Willow and Project Sweet Peas donate care packages to NICU parents

The initiative supports both parents and babies with items needed for premature newborns.

It’s the season of giving, and femtech company Willow has partnered with nonprofit Project Sweet Peas on an initiative to support parents of Neonatal Intensive Care Unit babies on Giving Tuesday.

On November 28, for every purchase of a Willow Go wearable breast pump, the company will donate a portion of the proceeds to Project Sweet Peas, which will provide care packages for both parents and premature babies. The packages will include items such as water wipes, a NICU journal, a onesie, a toiletry kit, a doll, car-seat sign and more.

Willow will also donate the cost of a care package, up to $10,000, to provide Willow Go breast pump kits to NICU parents. Each year, one in 10 babies born in the U.S. is premature.

Project Sweet Peas, which is made up of volunteers who are former NICU parents, will distribute the care packages.

This story first appeared on campaignlive.com.