A recent survey by real-time insights platform NewsWhip found that 87% of communications professionals considered misinformation the biggest threat to their brands.
With that threat exacerbated by the explosion in use of AI technology, with its potential to generate content very quickly (and inaccurately), how can comms pros protect their brand and understand the risks in this brave new world?
This was the focus of a fireside chat during the recent PRWeek Measurement Conference, chaired by Paul Quigley, CEO of NewsWhip.
“As more and more of the public sphere becomes politicised,” warned Quigley in his opening remarks, “brands can often get pulled kicking and screaming into issues of cultural identity, environment, social policy and other things.” He added that this will be particularly so in 2025, a year of elections in the US, UK and elsewhere, in which misinformation and disinformation – two subtly different things – are likely to be rife.
What’s the damage?
Panellist Marcus Beard, a news and misinformation researcher at comms agency Fenimore Harper Communications, led the UK Government’s counter misinformation strategy during the Covid-19 pandemic. He says that regardless of whether something is mis- or disinformation, the more important thing is considering whether it is damaging, going on to caution: “It’s not just about what’s getting the most shares.”
For example, Beard has noted in recent work with the pharmaceutical industry that misinformation around vaccine hesitancy was taken particularly seriously a couple of years ago. “Now they understand,” he continued, “that that conversation is happening where it’s happening, and it’s not going to grow anymore, so now the news articles about vaccine hesitancy have fallen down that list [of risks]”.
Likewise, it’s important to keep perspective on the reach content will have – Quigley said that when assessing articles posted on an obscure website, it is sometimes “unclear if any eyeballs will see it”. Potentially, it might have little engagement beyond (temporarily panicked) press officers.
To make prompt judgments, comms professionals must be agile and responsive like never before, commented panellist Sarah Brown, global head of external communications at Merlin Entertainments. “In such a fast-paced environment, things can spread and grow so quickly that you have to be able to nip it in the bud or hop on it really quickly,” Brown said, commenting that receiving live updates from NewsWhip, itself an AI tool, allows them to do just that.
NewsWhip’s customised dashboards give Merlin a constant view of brand mentions and key themes across its 24 global markets. The early warning system means if something has gone live that turns out to be misinformation, the real-time alerts and analytics allows Merlin to react quickly. In addition, NewsWhip’s forecasting capabilities allow them to predict how an engagement may go up or down over time, which helps inform senior leaders with their decision making.
Content churn
The panel then considered the source of some of those risks. Alongside what Quigley termed “coordinated inauthentic behaviour”, which may be state-funded and potentially broad campaigns, there are opportunistic individuals looking to make a name for themselves, make mischief, or make some quick money online. It can also be the under-pressure legacy media, which are already using AI to quickly generate content.
“There are articles coming out at the moment that are being written by AI based on very little information, or disinformation, with no kind of fact-checking,” commented Brown. There are also, she says, cases of journalists publishing misinformation seemingly because of being under such pressure by their bosses to churn out content. In many such cases, Merlin and Brown found that they were happy to rectify issues when contacted, she added. In all cases, using NewsWhip means she and her team can react quicker than ever before.
Beard noted that content is now appearing online bearing the term “as a large language model”: a tell-tale sign of them being pasted, unedited, from an AI tool. There are also, he noted, examples such as Buzzfeed quizzes, of the tool being used more sensibly.
Beard suggested that more cynical use of AI-generated content may be on the horizon. “[Already] people are just taking BBC News, feeding it into an AI model, changing it a bit with the AI and then publishing it to try and get views and clicks and money,” he says. It wouldn’t take much for someone to add “make it super right wing” or “make it really, really offensive” to the command, he warned.
It’s certainly a scary prospect. And while the panel agreed that bad journalism and bad AI writing are the same thing, to a degree – both create output that needs correcting – the ability of AI to do it at warp speed is what makes it a risk that no comms pro can ignore.
To learn more about how NewsWhip can protect your brand against misinformation, visit newswhip.com/misinformation