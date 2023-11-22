When embargoes and exclusives go wrong – the PRWeek podcast

Audio

Big themes and stories in comms from the past week or so are put under the microscope in the latest edition of Noise in Brief, PRWeek UK’s bite-sized podcast.

by PRWeek UK staff Added 3 hours ago


Noise in Brief – a shorter offshoot of PRWeek’s Beyond the Noise podcast – is released fortnightly and features PRWeek UK journalists discussing major issues from the previous seven days or so.

Download the podcast via Apple, Spotify, or listen in the browser above or on your favourite platform.

This week’s episode features PRWeek editor-in chief Danny Rogers and reporters Evie Barrett and Elizabeth Wiredu, who discuss how the comms chief for John Lewis revealed on last week’s PRWeek UK Beyond the Noise podcast that a newspaper broke the embargo on the retailer’s Christmas campaign.

The chaos it caused raised an interesting question about whether embargos and exclusives actually work anymore, or are more trouble than they are worth.

We also hear about some of the unsung heroes within the PR industry. These are professionals who don’t have classic PR roles but are nevertheless essential to the success of comms teams and businesses.

Also in this week’s edition, the journalists discuss COP28, the latest United Nations Conference aiming to tackle climate change, and chat about the potential Communicator of the Year for 2023. 


