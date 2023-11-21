It’s time to cheat on ChatGPT: Post-Altman, marketing and PR should explore alternatives

Over the weekend, OpenAI experienced a leadership shakeup unprecedented in the tech world since the firing of Steve Jobs from Apple.

Sam Altman, the CEO, was unexpectedly dismissed, triggering a series of high-profile resignations and organizational changes. The result was Emmett Shear, cofounder of Twitch, stepping in as interim CEO. The tumult at OpenAI, the creator of the widely used generative AI tool ChatGPT, signals a critical turning point for the future of AI technology and its role across industries.

For marketing and PR, the stakes are high. ChatGPT is an increasingly essential platform in these fields. These changes come at a critical time, with AI adoption in marketing rapidly accelerating, largely powered by ChatGPT’s popularity. A recent study, for example, by SOCi shows that nearly 70% of marketers believe those who adopt AI will outpace those who don't. This underscores the urgency for quick adaptation and innovation around AI services.

So, the central question arises: how will these leadership changes at OpenAI impact ChatGPT, and what does it mean for the marketing and PR industries? Here’s what to expect moving forward.

ChatGPT product deceleration

The recent events are really a triumph for advocates of a slower AI development pace, known as decels, who raise concerns about the potential impact of unchecked innovation on human safety and society. Ilya Sutskever, joined by board members Adam D'Angelo, Tasha McCauley, Helen Toner and Shear, are now the world’s most prominent figures in this movement.

In September, for example, Shear tweeted he was in favor of an AI “slowdown.” He added, “We can't learn how to build a safe AI without experimenting, and we can't experiment without progress, but we probably shouldn't be barreling ahead at max speed either.” For ChatGPT, this likely means less frequent updates and innovation cycles, as each rollout will undergo more scrutiny and testing. Users have been spoiled by the rapid innovation in the platform, from the algorithm to the UI. That will likely change moving forward.

Fewer resources

Before Altman's departure, OpenAI was eyeing new funding with the goal of raising a total of $100 billion over the next few years. This seems improbable now, with potential funding at a reduced valuation. Investor confidence may also waver due to the board's dominant role, evidenced by Altman's dismissal. Despite significant investments by Microsoft’s Satya Nadella and others, they couldn't prevent Altman's firing, nor were they pre-informed. For ChatGPT, this means likely reduced resources, potentially impacting the maintenance of its capital-intensive infrastructure. Some speculate that ChatGPT costs OpenAI up to $700,000 a day to run. It needs cash, and lots of it, to survive and grow. With the recent changes, expect short-term product quality issues, increased downtime and delays in new signups, casting long-term doubts on OpenAI's sustainability.

Exploring ChatGPT alternatives

ChatGPT's trustworthiness and performance have been key to its success, not just its market-first position. There is a reason Google and others have not been able to unseat ChatGPT as their platforms are simply inferior from a quality and usability perspective. With Altman's exit, however, user trust may finally waver. Ultimately, leadership matters. Altman was either liked or viewed neutrally, impressing users with ChatGPT's quality and ability to ship. Now, with leadership uncertainties and rumors of CTO Mira Murati's possible departure after this weekend’s debacle, trust is quickly eroding.

Certainly, this situation is detrimental for ChatGPT and OpenAI, as trust is crucial for feeding more data into the service, enhancing its intelligence, and increasing usage. For marketers and PR experts, it's wise to explore alternatives such as Claude by Anthropic. Given OpenAI's demonstrated corporate instability, diversifying dependence on AI tools is a sensible strategy. These alternative offerings are also likely to aggressively promote their services to capitalize on the sudden trust deficit.

As the dust settles on OpenAI's leadership upheaval, the future of ChatGPT and its impact on marketing and PR serves as a lesson for all. This rapidly evolving field delivers unprecedented innovation, yet also underscores how nascent it is and how uncertain tomorrow remains. The best course of action is to prepare and implement safeguards to protect the interests of marketers and PR professionals.

Chris Harihar is EVP at Crenshaw Communications, a Mod Op company.