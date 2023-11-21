FGS Global acquires Canadian comms, public affairs agency Longview

The Canadian agency, which specializes in areas including foreign direct investment approvals, will be rebranded as FGS Longview.

NEW YORK: FGS Global has acquired Canadian communications and public affairs firm Longview.

Longview will be renamed FGS Longview and will continue to be led by partners Josh Pekarsky, Bruce Drysdale, Ian Hamilton and Hugh McFadyen.

The Canadian agency advises clients on corporate and financial communications, issues and crisis management, special situations, government relations, regulatory affairs and foreign direct investment approvals.

FGS Global said in a statement that it will be able to “more extensively” serve clients throughout North America. With Longview, the agency has eight offices in the U.S. and three in Canada, located in Toronto, Vancouver and Calgary.

Longview has more than 30 employees, according to a statement. The agency works with a wide range of “leading Canadian companies,” as well as global businesses that operate in the country.

FGS Global and Longview representatives could not be reached for further comment.

FGS Global posted a 7% increase in revenue to $420.3 million globally in 2022, expanding by 135% to $253.5 million in the U.S., according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report 2023.

The WPP agency, which has roughly 1,300 staffers worldwide, acquired Latino-focused strategic communications firm Prospero Latino in October.

In April, private equity firm KKR took a 30% stake in FGS Global. WPP is the majority shareholder in the agency, which was created through the combination of corporate specialist shops Finsbury Glover Hering and Sard Verbinnen & Co.