Featuring:
-Vanessa Broadhurst, EVP, global corporate affairs, Johnson & Johnson
A highly decorated executive, Johnson & Johnson’s Vanessa Broadhurst has been bestowed accolades by the likes of Savoy, blackdoctors.org, the National Association of Female Executives, who has recognized her as “Healthcare Champion of the Year,” and, of course, PRWeek, which this year is naming her to its Health Influencer 30 list.A key reason for all these honors: Her pursuit of health equity for everyone has been powerful and consistent throughout her career. That very career has also put Broadhurst in a unique position to observe and advise on ways to ensure the goal is consistently pursued. During this podcast, she shared myriad such insights.
Though health equity has long been an issue, the recent pandemic truly shined a spotlight on how problematic it is. Few understand that as deeply as Broadhurst.
“There’s so much work to do on creating culturally competent care,” she notes. “And we need diversity in the healthcare workforce.”While many issues in need of vast improvement remain, Broadhurst is proud to note the strides that have been made, including those facilitated by programs such as J&J’s Health for Humanity.
She is pleased to report that there is greater diversity now in clinical trials. And she even speaks about progress made in the medical illustration arena.Broadhurst takes her role as a mentor to younger professionals very seriously, as well. She devotes time on this podcast to focusing on advice – both that she received in her early career and that she readily dispenses to the next generation.