Watch: Pepsi makes Shaq wish he was a little bit smaller

Shaquille O’Neal sings about why Pepsi Minis are the ideal size.

by Diana Bradley Added 23 minutes ago

Sometimes Shaq wishes he was a little bit smaller. (Image via PepsiCo).

Basketball legend Shaquille O’Neal, who stands at 7-feet-1-inches tall, wishes he was a little bit smaller. 

Or at least that’s the line he is singing in a new spot for Pepsi Mini Cans, parodying the 1995 Skee-Lo hit “I Wish.”

In O’Neal’s version of the song, he complains about how, at his larger-than-life size, he struggles with things like fitting in an airplane, playing hide-and-seek and figuring out where to stand during a group selfie.

“When it comes to my Pepsi, I like to keep it nice and small,” O’Neal sings. 

The spot will appear on upcoming national TV broadcasts, such as the NBA in-season tournament and primetime NFL coverage this Thanksgiving. 

Started on Monday, fans can post a photo of their favorite snack or meal and a Pepsi mini can on social media tagging #BetterWithPepsiMinis #Sweepstakes and @Pepsi to enter for a chance to win an official NBA basketball signed by O’Neal.

Acceleration Community of Companies was the supporting PR agency on the Pepsi campaign.


