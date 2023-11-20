New breed publishers favor subscription revenue as brand safety controls cut off ad supply

Advertisers have created another hitch in their fraught relationship with news publishers, positioning themselves seemingly in opposition to editorial operations.

On November 9, G/O Media folded Jezebel, its feminism-focused digital publisher. Despite strong traffic, G/O Media CEO Jim Spanfeller emailed employees that the company’s “business model and the audiences we serve across our network did not align with Jezebel’s.”

According to a report from 404 Media, a worker-owned tech site run by former Motherboard reporters, this means that advertisers didn’t want to appear on many Jezebel articles, which touched on topics such as abortion, politics and worker’s rights, due to brand safety concerns.

Twenty-three editorial employees were laid off as a result.

“The closure of Jezebel also underscores fundamental flaws in the ad-supported media model, where concerns about ‘brand safety’ limit monetizing content about the biggest, most important stories of the day — stories that create huge traffic because people read and share them,” Jezebel staff said through their union, the Writers Guild of America. “A well-run company would have moved away from an advertising model, but instead they are shuttering the brand entirely because of their strategic and commercial ineptitude.”

Lauren Tousignant, Jezebel’s interim editor-in-chief, told 404 that G/O’s ads sales team requested to remove Jezebel’s tagline “Sex. Celebrity. Politics. With Teeth” from the website.

Jezebel’s battle with advertisers highlights the reasons why new-breed, journalist-owned publications such as 404, Defector, Hell Gate and Aftermath are forming to reject advertisers seeking to run only in sterile spaces.

The battle between advertising and news

Journalist-owned outlets derive most of their revenue directly from readers through subscriptions, with some additional funds coming from donations and occasionally merchandise.

Defector, a journalist-owned sports blog that rose from the ashes of G/O vertical Deadspin in September 2020, revealed that 85% of its $4.5 million revenue, measured between September 2022 and August 2023, came from subscriptions. The other $750,000 came from advertising on its Normal Gossip podcast, live events, merch sales, raffles, site sponsorships and streaming.

Journalist-owned publications are investing in revenue models that primarily rely on subscriptions because they are relatively stable compared to advertising, but also because staff lament facing the issues they’ve had with advertisers at prior publishers.

In recent years, journalists have begun to feel that strict brand safety standards put in place by advertisers put pressure on them to remain palatable to brands while covering controversial topics, especially as these hazy suitability frameworks vary from advertiser to advertiser.

As 404 reported, the Global Alliance for Responsible Media, which has a goal to “accelerate and advance the role that advertisers can play in collectively pushing to improve the safety of online environments,” updated its brand safety floor and suitability framework, which explains how brands choose what environments are safe, in September.

The document calls the “depiction or discussion of debated social issues and related acts in negative or partisan context” high risk, but does not set a universal definition for what a “debated social issue” is. These vague standards can lead to overly cautious brand safety guidelines that, when plugged into a machine learning algorithm for programmatic bidding, cut off monetization to sites associated with controversial topics because they aren’t able to consider context.

“Reliance on automated brand safety solutions has increased which are not nuanced to deal with the complexities of news,” Joshua Lowcock, president of media at Quad, told Campaign US via email.

As a result, 404, which has more ads currently displayed on its site than Defector, Hell Gate and Aftermath, has faced issues with ad buying systems such as Google, which has demonetized a variety of its articles that have been deemed too “risky.” These stories range from deep-dives on pornography and deepfakes to a more innocuous piece on ticket scalping and Travis Scott.

“That was an article that was widely aggregated and widely shared and had no sexual component or anything like that,” said Jason Koebler, a journalist at 404. “I think Google’s rules are very vague and there's no real recourse for meaningfully challenging these decisions."

Koebler served as the bridge between editorial and commercial in his former role as editor-in-chief of Vice Media’s Motherboard, where he also struggled with demonetization.

“At Vice, there were brand safety issues all the time,” he said. “That's something that didn't necessarily come down on us as journalists, but it's something that I was aware of as editor-in-chief of Motherboard.

“We made the conscious decision not to say ‘fuck’ in headlines unless it was really worth it. Vice was also very front-and-center with the fact that articles about LGBTQ people, war, terrorism and extremism, often deeply reported articles, were getting demonetized."

While editorial leaders are aware of the pressures on the business as a result of demonetization, reporters often get little insight as to why they’re being told to cover certain topics and avoid others. Dan McQuade, visual editor of Defector, was notoriously told to “stick to sports” and ditch politics at Deadspin, but wasn’t informed why.

One story he was knuckle-rapped for writing was about a gargantuan 28-pound shelter cat. And while a story like that likely doesn’t represent a brand safety issue, McQuade speculates it didn’t fit into the kind of package advertisers wanted to buy.

“The ad sales people come up with an idea for what they think they can sell ads against, or people are interested in advertising against something, and suddenly you’re told ‘this is what we’re writing about,’” he said.

Nathan Grayson and Riley MacLeod, journalists at gaming site Aftermath, also heard demands to keep editorial and advertising in lockstep when they worked at Kotaku, G/O’s gaming vertical. MacLeod, who served as editor-in-chief at Kotaku, saw headlines get changed and a push towards more SEO-driven coverage.

“Nobody ever spoke directly to me about ad sales…but it’s my sense that’s the way [Spanfeller] wants to monetize,” he said.

But continuing to prioritize the interests of advertisers rather than explore alternative revenue streams has left journalists scratching their heads as newsrooms continue to shrink due to budget concerns.

“There have been all of these layoffs and part of that is because, presumably, the money is not good enough anymore to support the level of staffing that a lot of these sites have, which is already functionally skeleton crews,” Grayson said.

Subscriptions over ads, but it’s not easy

Prioritizing subscription revenue not only allows journalist-owned sites like Aftermath to earn money while bypassing advertising, but helps them better align with their goal to service readers. If they can garner enough subscribers to pay the bills, these publishers can prioritize their readers.

“It’s a great way to build a community of readers who have a personal investment in the publication,” said Max Rivlin-Nadler, a journalist at Hell Gate, a worker-owned publication covering New York City. “There’s something about being a subscriber to a publication that you want to see grow. It’s not just a one-time thing we’re asking of you, it’s a recurring thing we’re asking of you.”

But the subscription model isn’t without challenges. For instance, it's critical that the journalists behind these sites have large followings that can attract a built-in subscriber base. Defector, Hell Gate, Aftermath and 404 all employ reporters with sizable followings. While Defector has found some financial wiggle room to hire interns, it’s a financial risk to hire lesser-known reporters who without a loyal following.

For publications looking to mimic the subscription success of journalist-owned sites, pivoting a large, established publication entrenched in advertising isn’t as easy.

“These are big and complicated companies,” said 404’s Koebler. “Pivoting the entire business is pretty easy when there’s four of you. It’s less easy when you’re an international company with specific investors, a board and hundreds of employees.”

Still, Koebler maintained that it was a mistake for Vice to not prioritize subscriptions earlier.

Small, journalist-run sites have the leg up on nimbly adopting a subscription-first model, but they aren’t the only ones capable of it. On November 8, The New York Times reported adding 210,000 new digital subscribers in Q3, bringing it to 9.41 million digital subcribers in total. It reported $392.9 million in print and digital subscription revenue in Q3, up 8.7% YOY, which was offset as digital subscriptions increased and print subscriptions decreased. Total advertising revenue was $117.1 million, up 6%.

And while the Times leads with the most subscribers of any publication, other news publishers, including The Washington Post, have struggled to adapt to subscription models. Late last year, the publication reported losing 500,000 subscribers since January 2021, which was about 20% of its total subscribers.

Lastly, with consumers paying for more than a dozen subscriptions on average, many of which they forget about, publishers face the additional challenge of convincing readers that they offer a product worth adding to their long list of recurring bills.

These small, journalist-owned outlets are very aware of subscription fatigue. Aftermath’s MacLeod has heard from some readers that while they’d like to offer financial support, it’s just not in their budgets

Still, Hell Gates’ Rivlin-Nadler argued, the decimation of the local and independent media means there’s an appetite for these kinds of products.

“I think there's a genuine hunger for what we're offering — whereas there's a ton of streaming options for entertainment, the local media ecosystem has been blasted to smithereens, and we can only replace just a small fraction of what was, so we don't think demand is an issue,” said Hell Gates’ Rivlin-Nadler.

404’s Koebler stated that the budding tech site has had millions of readers since its launch in August 2023, and it only needs a small fraction of those to subscribe to pay its bills.

Advertising’s place in the future of journalism

While the journalism industry is increasingly dependent on subscriptions, these reporter-owners still see a place for advertising in their revenue mix.

On Tuesday, 404 said that it had partnered with BuySellAds to run ads both programmatically and through direct sales. The publication is interested in diversifying its revenue streams as much as possible, as Koebling stated that the money that came from display ads at Motherboard was “meaningful,” but will still prioritize direct buys with advertisers so that it can discuss content more in-depth.

Its first buy comes from Codeword, a tech-focused PR firm composed of many former journalists. According to Kyle Monson, founder of Codeword, having an editorial background grants the agency insight into both the importance of 404’s work and the value of its young readership.

“Indie pubs like 404 speak to our audience,” he said via email. “We’re a tech marketing agency, and 404 is a bunch of tech journalists producing super impactful coverage. Our clients, employees, and future clients and employees are reading it, so it makes perfect sense for our brand to be there.”

Meanwhile, Defector limits most of its available ad inventory to its podcasts: The Distraction, Namedropping and Normal Gossip.

“Those ads are sold by outside partners, not by us directly, but that does still give us some exposure to the sales process and the advertising environment,” said Jasper Wang, VP of revenue and operations at Defector. “For the actual on-site advertising, we'll gladly take inbound interest from brands, and podcast advertisers often inquire about cross-channel promotional opportunities… but for the foreseeable future, I don't expect on-site advertising to be a major, repeatable revenue stream.”

404, Defector, Hell Gate and Aftermath all agreed that ads are worth exploring, but said they strongly prefer the increased control of direct buys and don’t expect ad revenue to overtake subscriptions anytime soon, if ever.

Each publication maintained that its pitch to advertisers hinges on having young readers and said that they’re open to working with brands who take a more nuanced approach to brand safety.

Codeword’s Monson acknowledged the brand safety risks associated with showing up next to gritty news but said the pros outweigh the cons.

“Of course there’s risk that goes along with sponsoring a news site,” he said. “What if 404 shits on a client who then sees our ad next to the negative coverage? We’re not afraid to have a frank conversation [with the client] if that situation arises.”

404’s Koebling added that brave brands stand to benefit from advertising on news sites as much as the sites do.

“I think that cowardice is not only hurting publishers and journalists, it’s also hurting the brands,” he said. “They end up advertising on low-quality sites that are made for advertising or are AI-generated or are stealing content and they’re not getting what they paid for.”

Not all brands are a fit for journalist-owned news sites, however. Defector keeps a list of industries it won’t work with, with sportsbooks at the top. It relies on a revenue committee to maintain that list and, ironically, make sure the brand is not embroiled in any active controversies.

“New potential advertisers get approved by that committee,” said Defector’s Wang. “The committee checks on the product/service to confirm we wouldn't mind being associated with it”

Meanwhile, Aftermath is open to the idea of working with advertisers, but needs to ensure the brand or product doesn’t compromise its trusted game reviews.

Most of all, advertisers need to be comfortable appearing anywhere on the site.

“At the end of the day, the reader experience and our editorial independence are our biggest values over ad dollars,” MacLeod said.

Disclaimer: The author of this story freelanced at Hell Gate in June 2022, before working with Campaign US. This story first appeared on campaignlive.com.