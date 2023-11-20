Snoop Dogg clarifies what he meant about ‘going smokeless.’ Hint: It’s a brand partnership

The rapper is working with an unexpected product line as its official “smokesman.”

GRAPEVINE, TX: Rapper Snoop Dogg has finally elaborated about what he meant in a cryptic post on X about “going smokeless.”

Snoop’s post led fans and media outlets to speculate that he was about to launch edibles or an NFT-related product. However, on Monday, nearly five days after his initial teaser post on November 16, the cannabis icon revealed that he has no plans of giving up that kind of smoke.

Rather, he is done with campfire smoke. Snoop said in a post on X that he is going “smokeless” with Solo Stove. He posted a video stating, “I know what you’re thinking: ‘Snoop, smoke is kind of your whole thing.’ But I’m done with it.”

Breaking free from smoke just got cooler! Snoop Dogg's on board, and we've got a special edition fire pit with your name on it. Embrace the flame, leave the smoke behind: https://t.co/kwthaamkZo — Solo Stove �� (@SoloStove) November 20, 2023

Snoop has also been named Solo Stove’s official “smokesman,” in support of the company’s quest to eliminate smoke from backyards.

Snoop Dogg will partner with Solo Stove to launch a signature line of Snoop Dogg x Solo Stove limited-edition products. The company has released a bundle that includes a Bonfire Fire Pit designed by Snoop, a fire-pit stand, a Snoop bucket hat and a Snoop x Solo sticker pack.

The bundle is priced at, of course, $420 and will go on sale at 4:20 p.m. EST on Monday, at SoloStove.com and GoingSmokeless.com.

The Martin Agency is supporting Solo Stove’s campaign, which will be shared on social, TV, podcast, out-of-home, digital and owned channels.

Owned by Solo Brands, Solo Stove is known for its firepits, stoves and accessories.